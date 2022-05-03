The nation found itself reacting to Monday night’s revelation that that the Supreme Court intends to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. Reactions were also swift among local and state political types.
Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona and a Lake Havasu City doctor, offered her viewpoint on the potential rule change from the court.
“This breach of the Supreme Court’s deliberative process is unprecedented. It appears to be a blatant attempt to sway SCOTUS Justices by using public opinion and political pressure - something that has no place in the courts. Justices should rule solely based on the Constitution and the law. Chief Justice Roberts announced an investigation - hopefully they’ll find the leaker and there will be real consequences,” Ward explained. “We know that initial drafts of Supreme Court decisions often change before the final decision is issued. Commenting on a first draft is somewhat premature; however, the majority of Americans do not support abortion on demand and they certainly do not support late term abortion and infanticide that radical Democrats, even here in Arizona, have tried to shove down our throats.”
Ward went on to reference House Bill 2696, which she states ‘would have allowed a baby born alive to be left to die, however long it might have taken for that to happen, reversing previous legislation passed in AZ - 2017’s SB1367 - requiring those living children to be cared for.’
“As much as I continue to pray for the end of the senseless killing of pre-born babies, this decision, if it stands as drafted, does NOT end abortion. It simply returns decisions regarding abortion back to the states where they belong,” Ward said. “Citizens should have input via their elected representatives - activists shouldn’t attempt to force their will on the Supreme Court through social media rants, threats, and intimidation.”
Ward further explained the conflicting political history behind the controversial procedures.
“In the 70s, they sold abortion to women by convincing them that it wasn’t a life, that it wasn’t a baby, that it was simply a clump of cells. That babies ruined women’s lives rather enhancing them beyond belief,” Ward continued. “They sold it politically to the country by claiming they wanted abortion to be safe, legal, and rare.”
The GOP’s Chairwoman added in more context in relation to her physician’s background to make her viewpoint even more poignant.
“Science proves that life begins at conception. Technologies like ultrasound showcase this fact so their first “selling point” has been debunked. The political lies of the second “selling point” of left are also on full display as they’ve gone so far as to approve of and demand access to late term abortion and infanticide. These lies have resulted in over 62 million abortions in the United States since Roe v. Wade was enacted. As a physician, I value life. There are numerous safe, effective, and inexpensive ways to prevent pregnancy. Using abortion as birth control is repugnant. Pretending that most abortions are done due to rape or incest when it is actually fewer than 3% is abhorrent,” Ward stated. “I hope this draft stands - returning these decisions to the states - and I hope SCOTUS announces their final ruling very soon.”
Former Arizona State Sen. Lori Klein Corbin said the leak was “an attempt by the leftist mob to politicize the Supreme Court.”
“By overturning a ruling that was flawed from the beginning, they are doing their Constitutional duty,” Corbin stated. “Abortion would be relegated to the states not outlawed. We are a country where states’ rights were meant to be paramount. Do we forget that it was the states that formed the Federal Government? And, that same Federal government was given limited powers?”
Joan McDermott, who serves as the District 3 Chair for the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee, agreed that the court has become politicize.
“It wasn’t unanticipated,” McDermott said. “The current Supreme Court has become highly politicized and is composed of six justices appointed by Republican presidents – five justices were appointed by presidents who did not receive the majority vote, but were affirmed by the Electoral College.”
McDermott went on to say that Roe v. Wade has the support of 70 percent of Americans and that when defined, democracy is listed as ‘government by the people’ and ‘rule of the majority.’ She further said that the way the country is shifting will be ruled ‘by a privileged minority.’
“Justice Alito has declared that, if the Constitution is silent on abortion, it implies that there is no right to have one,” McDermott continued. “Actually, over the 18th and 19th centuries there are many documented references to the right of women to choose to have an abortion before ‘quickening’ with absolutely no legal implications or regulation.”
McDermott recounts her time in Chicago where she spent studying at a hospital school of nursing. Her experience there included terrifying moments involving young women who lived during a time when abortions were not allowed.
“Some of my most horrifying memories from that time were the calls we would get on occasion to come to the emergency room and/or surgery to treat girls – often younger than me – with botched self-performed abortions or those done by incompetent people in the shadows. Some died,” McDermott stated. “For more, the only option was a hysterectomy. Abortion was illegal.”
Although the official ruling is about a month away, the recent discovery lends uncertainty to the American people.
“If the final ruling mirrors the draft, millions of American women will lose the right to make decisions about their own bodies after 50 years of established legal precedent,” McDermott said. “The 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision needs to be codified.”
