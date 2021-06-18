Havasu’s signature heat is here, but for some folks, it’s just another day on the job.
Jose Armijo is an employee with Air Control Home Services. With temperatures hovering around 120 degrees this week, he’s been working outside installing and repairing air conditioning units. Armijo has been with Air Control for five years but has lived in Havasu his whole life so he knows what to expect come the summer months.
He says his must-have summer items include umbrellas to create shade and fans that help circulate air, no matter how hot it is.
“If I am ever in a spot where there is no air flow whatsoever, even if it’s hot air, as long as air is flowing through us it helps cool us off a lot,” Armijo said.
The most essential item that must be in Armijo’s truck during the summer is a cooler packed with ice and water.
“In the summertime they (water bottles) have to be in the freezer, they have to be really cold because if we got on the job and don’t have those cold waters…it makes a big difference,” Armijo says.
According to Armijo he can end up drinking 10 bottles of water a day if not more.
“I’ll go by the gas station and I’ll get a Gatorade or something because drinking water only can get boring so you have to have something to help out the taste buds,” Armijo said.
Armijo also says that it is helpful in the summer to get an early start to the day, not just because it is cooler in the mornings but also because it lets the body acclimate to the rising heat.
Armijo’s number one tip however for those working outside right now, keep a good attitude.
“I think for me the best thing to do when you are outside in the heat and working is try to stay positive,” Armijo said. “I know that certain jobs can go certain ways and they can throw you off. But if you lose your cool then that is it, you lose your cool. You get angry, you get hotter.”
It has been a historically hot week in Havasu with Thursday and Friday both setting new records for the daily temperature. According to the National Weather Service the high for both June 17 and June 18 was 118, which broke the previous record of 115 set in 1985.
In their excessive heat warning, which is in effect until Sunday, the national weather service advised taking extra precautions such as wearing loose fitting clothing and taking frequent breaks.
