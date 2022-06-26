During the 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America visit to Lake Havasu City on April 30, NASCAR fans arrived in droves to meet the legendary race car driver and sports analyst. The event, which was held at Hampton Inn, welcomed 225 charity ride participants including Petty’s father, Richard Petty.
After arriving in Havasu, Petty received donations from several local organizations while Mayor Cal Sheehy gave the former race car driver a proclamation from the city.
Communications Specialist Ginny Talley says that this year’s ride raised more than $1.8 million. This amount is the largest raised during a single ride since 2006, Talley states.
“With this being our first ride back after being sidelined for two years due to covid, we were blown away by the outpouring of support from the generous hearts of so many,” Talley said. “As a result, we are able to make a lot of dreams come true for so many deserving kids at Victory Junction.”
The charity ride raises funds to benefit Petty’s summer camp, Victory Junction, which accommodates children who have serious or chronic medical illnesses. The year-round camp is based in Randleman, North Carolina and has supported children since its creation in 2004.
“We are always so grateful for any donation amount, which is why we have our ‘Small Change, Big Impact’ call to action at every stop along our route,” Talley explained. “Every penny counts when it comes to changing the lives of children with chronic and serious medical conditions.”
The seven-day trip started and ended in Phoenix with stops in Havasu, Flagstaff, Sedona, Bryce Canyon City, Utah and Monument Valley, Utah.
