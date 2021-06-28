Overheating lithium batteries caused a garage fire Saturday at a house in the 1800 block of Papago Drive. According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department news release, the occupants of the home noticed smoke coming from the garage just before noon on Saturday. Firefighters gained control of the blaze within 18 minutes. There were no reported injuries. Crews remained on scene for 2 ½ hours to conduct overhaul operations. The cause of the fire was determined to be overheating of charging lithium batteries.

