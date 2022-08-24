Big Orange Boat

Soot darkens an area surrounding the Havasu’s “Big Orange Boat,” which is drydocked at 375 El Camino Way. According to business owner Tricia Chrzanowski, the site was targeted on Monday by an apparent arsonist.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

According to owner Tricia Chrzanowski, the Big Orange Boat may be cursed. But neither that, nor an apparent attempt at arson this week, is likely to keep the iconic watercraft from eventually returning to Lake Havasu.

The fire was reported Monday at 375 El Camino Way, where the boat has been drydocked since June. According to Chrzanowski, a section of fencing in a storage yard, as well as two utility poles near Havasu business Quality Fencing, were burned in the incident.

