According to owner Tricia Chrzanowski, the Big Orange Boat may be cursed. But neither that, nor an apparent attempt at arson this week, is likely to keep the iconic watercraft from eventually returning to Lake Havasu.
The fire was reported Monday at 375 El Camino Way, where the boat has been drydocked since June. According to Chrzanowski, a section of fencing in a storage yard, as well as two utility poles near Havasu business Quality Fencing, were burned in the incident.
“I don’t have any idea why they would target me,” Chrzanowski said this week. “They damaged about $12,000 worth of fencing that belongs to Quality Fence. The cameras in front of my building didn’t get the perpetrators.”
According to Chrzanowski, the fire began at about 5 p.m. Monday, and was soon seen by neighboring business owners. Witnesses called Lake Havasu City fire officials, and the blaze was quickly contained before it could damage Chrzanowski’s Big Orange Boat.
“The Fire Department told me that arson looked like their intent,” Chrzanowski said.
The original Big Orange Boat was launched on Lake Havasu in 1990, and served as a convenience store for boaters to purchase items like snacks, sunscreen or other beachfront items. The Big Orange Boat was rendered inoperable about 10 years ago, and its current successor - the Big Orange Boat II, was launched earlier this year.
That return was short-lived, however, when the Big Orange Boat II was reportedly dragged by a water towing company over a rocky area of the lakebottom. The incident caused the Big Orange Boat II to take on water before it was brought to shore. It has been drydocked at 375 El Camino Way, behind a building owned by Chrzanowski.
“I’m planning to put it back on the water as soon as I can,” Chrzanowski said. “There have been a lot of delays. Maybe it’s cursed. It feels like someone doesn’t want it out there.”
