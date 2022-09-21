Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins

Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins appeals for state protections for his city’s water supply at a public meeting Tuesday with Arizona water officials. The meeting was attended by hundreds of Kingman and Mohave County residents who hoped to address possible designation of the city’s water supply as an “Irrigation Non-Expansion Area.”

Kingman’s water supply could be depleted within the next 100 years, and according to county residents, something needs to be done sooner rather than later.

Representatives from the Arizona Department of Water Resources met with members of the Mohave County Public on Tuesday, where Kingman and Mohave County residents filled the county’s administrative complex nearly to capacity — and dozens more viewers tuned in to watch the meeting online.

