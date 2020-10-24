When Dennis Ketterman began to travel from Montana to Lake Havasu City six years ago, he noticed there was a need for a group for people who wish to meet others and gather for outdoor recreation.
“This town is full of people who want to get out and do stuff physically,” Ketterman said. “Biking and paddling are two activities that you could have fun and get in shape.”
Six years ago, Ketterman founded the Bike and Paddle Club, which approximately has 2,000 members nationally and 250 from Havasu, he said.
He added that 20 people usually meet up for the club’s activities, which include a bike ride on Saturdays and paddling on Sundays.
It’s that time of year where the club starts to engage in these activities. They met for a meet-and-greet mixer at the Turtle Grille at the Nautical Beachfront Resort on Thursday, which has been one of Ketterman’s favorite spots since he started to stay seasonally in Havasu.
It was the first time they met this year, and their activities begin this weekend, including a bike ride at Grand Island Park today and paddling at Rotary Community Park on Sunday.
Ketterman said there are no fees and anybody is welcome to join.
“We’re just saying come on out and enjoy yourselves. No age limit,” Ketterman said. “Just have some fun, go out and have a few beers afterwards or lunch.”
Ketterman said the club also has members who travel to Havasu during the winter, including those who come from Canada. He doesn’t think the club’s Canadian members will make the trip this year due to travel restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic. The club also has members from Sedona, Park City, Utah, and Whitefish, Montana, where Ketterman is from.
Members usually range from 55 to 60 years old. Ketterman didn’t give his age away, but he said he’s the oldest of the group.
Ketterman is semi-retired and manages sports-related websites, including bikeandpaddle.com, the club’s official site. Prior to his semi-retirement, Ketterman worked as a promoter and marketer for sports-related magazines.
The club’s events are listed on the website, and those who are interested can sign up for the club and subscribe to their weekly newsletter.
The second oldest person in the club, AJ Camou, helps coordinate the paddle activities and usually does so with more than one group on Sundays.
“I always toss it out where they feel like going because I always paddle with more than one group,” Camou said. “So maybe this group wants to go over here, this group wants to go over there, to wherever they feel like going.”
Camou, who is originally from Southern California, moved to Havasu approximately 15 years ago, and paddling has been one his favorite activities during that same time frame. Camou currently manages properties that he owns.
What he enjoys most about the club is meeting new people every year.
“Good people interaction,” Camou said. “It’s good to talk to fresh faces and new people. So you’re not with the same bunch of people all the time.”
