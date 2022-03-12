Rising gas prices over the course of the last couple weeks don’t appear to have affected visitors coming to Lake Havasu City, at least not yet. But as a tourist destination that sees most visitors drive to get here, it’s an issue that locals in the industry are keeping a close eye on.
Go Lake Havasu President Terence Concannon said Havasu’s largest tourist draws come from within a five or six hour drive, including Southern California, Phoenix and other in-state tourists, and Southern Nevada.
“Most of the people who come to visit our community have to put gas in their car to get here – that is the primary means of travel to get to our location,” Concannon said. “So we are obviously concerned about the gas prices going up. We can’t help but assume that any dramatic increase like we are seeing right now in gas prices is certainly going to have a negative impact on our tourism visitation.”
So far, the rapid increase in gas prices hasn’t had a discernable effect on the local tourism industry. London Bridge Resort General Manager Cal Sheehy, and Mike Vaishnav, owner of Travel Lodge and Sway Hotel in Havasu, both said they haven’t seen any cancelations or indications that new bookings have slowed.
“What we have been seeing so far is there are a lot of people talking about it, but it hasn’t adjusted their behaviors yet,” Sheehy said. “But it is too early to determine what that might look like for the season.”
While there are questions about the future, Lake Havasu City is certainly still in the midst of a tourism boom that saw record levels of tourism-related tax revenues produced last year, and Havasu is currently on pace to beat last year’s mark again this year. Vaishnav said his revenue has increased by about 10% compared to last year, and said as of Friday he had more future stays booked through the end of the year than he had on March 11 in 2021.
Vaishnav and Sheehy both said that past increases in gas have been felt in Havasu’s tourism numbers, but exactly what impact the latest increases could have are hard to predict.
“I think it is too early to determine,” Sheehy said. “The circumstances are a little bit different this time than in previous times. The increases have been significant and rapid, and also the economy is in a different position than the last time we experienced rising fuel costs. So there are lots of factors that are different, but we are hopeful that the administration can adjust policies to help alleviate the pain at the pump that our citizens and visitors are feeling.”
Vaishnav said Havasu’s tourism is determined by a variety of factors. He said that, in his opinion, the rapid rise in gas prices are certainly a strike against tourism but there are many other factors that have positively contributed to Havasu’s tourism boom over the past couple years that are still in place.
Vaishnav said he believes the gas prices will likely slow down Havasu’s tourism momentum but he doubts that it will be enough to turn the tide.
“This is definitely a factor that is against us, but I don’t think it is strong enough,” Vaishnav said. “Like, you could have a headwind but you are still going to end up going downstream.”
Of course, during the spring and especially into the summer months Havasu gets more and more tourists who not only use gas to drive to town, but also use it to recreate as they head out on the lake.
“That is also a concern,” Concannon said. “One thing I can assume is that if you can afford to own a boat and/or an RV you may have more means to weather this gas storm. But then again, it affects everybody and we also have a lot of people that don’t have tremendous resources who want to come and vacation in our town. So we are very concerned about the effect that it is going to have on our visitation.”
Vaishnav said he isn’t particularly worried about a decline in boaters coming to Havasu because of the gas prices. He noted that owning a boat already costs a fair amount of money between storing it, cleaning, and maintenance. So the price of gas, though higher, is still only a portion of the overall costs.
“I really don’t think that it is going to hurt our boaters very much, especially since we are still recovering from covid and there is still some pent up demand from covid that hasn’t been exhausted yet,” Vaishnav said. “So I think our market will be fine this year. It may hurt some of the people coming to just hang out at the beach. If they are coming to Havasu from LA, maybe they will go to Palm Springs now.”
Vaishnav also noted that not all of Havasu’s visitors are tourists. He said a significant amount of hotel stays, especially this time of year, are workers who are not likely to consider gas prices in their decision to come to town.
“A lot of our business is construction work and development work – they are inelastic,” he said. “They don’t really care too much about gas prices because they have work that needs to be done.”
Although Concannon said Go Lake Havasu is concerned about the impact of gas prices, particularly heading into the summer months, he said he doesn’t expect it to have a “tremendously strong” impact on local tourism – at least not in the next few months.
“Havasu has a certain brand appeal that somehow rises above some of the economic problems we have had, and even the pandemic problems,” Concannon said. “When Gov. Ducey reopened the state people flocked back here en mass from California. I think in this particular case, people still want to enjoy their time because the pandemic is still in our review mirror. I think they will still weather that, and maybe take a bigger hit on their gas costs coming out to see us. But I don’t think we are going to have that tremendous of an impact.”
