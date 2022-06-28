Over 40 people gathered Tuesday night at That Dane Bar for a paint and sip fundraiser to support local children with cancer.
The event was hosted by Compassus Hospice and Western Arizona Senior Living with proceeds going toward Red Iron MC, a motorcycle club that distributes funds through its nonprofit component for children and families affected by cancer.
Lorely Burgduff, a registered nurse and director of clinical services for Compassus Hospice, is an artist who decided to host the paint and sip event after seeing how passionate Red Iron MC President Douglas “Bo” Bryson and his wife were over the cause.
“I can’t imagine having to worry about expenses when you have a child that needs medical assistance,” Burgduff said. “This community is so generous, I knew that they would want to help as well.”
Bryson, who is the president of both Red Iron MC and its nonprofit portion, meets with several different families in Lake Havasu City to learn about their specific needs concerning their child’s cancer diagnosis. Since each family differs in the amount and type of care their children will receive, Bryson ensures that the families his group decides to support will benefit the most from their donations.
“We take the time to sit and talk and figure out what those needs are,” Bryson said. “There’s a lot more sick children in this town than you realize, it’s really sad.”
Red Iron MC is based out of Havasu and has chapters statewide. Founded in 2009 as a response to the Sept. 11 attacks, the club was created by firefighters, first responders and veterans with a mission to financially support children affected by cancer.
“If [the families] need help with anything within their life that is slowing them down, we try to pull together as a community and help,” Bryson continued. “We try to do a lot of things within the community. The money that we raise here, we keep locally.”
The paint and sip is the first event Burgduff has hosted for the cause. She has plans on making it an annual event with other gatherings spread out throughout the year.
“The paint and sip is important because it helps raise money and awareness for the kids affected by cancer,” Burgduff said. “It also helps everyone participating in the paint and sip because creativity helps our emotional being.”
Burgduff believes the event will show families that their community cares for them and is willing to help them along their journey.
“I want to thank everyone who signed up to come have some fun and help raise money for the kids,” Burgduff said. “I also want to thank Pioneer Title for helping out with the event and being so supportive.”
