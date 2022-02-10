Two Las Vegas residents were arrested Saturday morning on charges of vehicle theft, after they allegedly attempted to steal an off-highway recreational vehicle from a Dolan Springs property.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the property owner parked his side-by-side vehicle at a job site on Friday, and it was missing when he returned to the site on Saturday morning. The victim allegedly followed a set of drag marks from the scene, to a nearby desert area, and found multiple suspects – identified by authorities as 23-year-old Cassandra B. Rodgers and 26-year-old Jefferson F. Russell – attempting to load the vehicle onto the bed of a pickup truck.
The victim contacted Mohave County dispatchers, and deputies arrived to find the suspects’ vehicle stuck in a ravine. Rodgers and Russell were detained at the scene, and deputies searched their vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle contained a baggie of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, multiple lock picking devices and prescription pills that belonged to neither suspect.
Russell was charged with felony counts of possession of burglary tools, possession of a weapon in a drug offense, possession of prescription drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and theft of a means of transportation.
Rodgers was charged with possession of prescription drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a means of transportation.
As of Wednesday, both remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
