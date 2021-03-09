Volunteers from a local church have once again set up tents at London Bridge Beach as the Bridgewater Channel begins to see a rising number of visitors. As in years past, those volunteers are now serving up flapjacks, bottled water and coffee to anyone who wants them, free of charge.
As traditions go, it may seem unusual to some. The annual pancake drive at London Bridge Beach began with New Hope Calvary Church pastor Chris Blythe in 2007, as a way to help Lake Havasu City’s spring break visitors. Blythe died this January after a prolonged battle with cancer, but his congregation is continuing the tradition Blythe and his partners began 14 years ago.
Hal Garner now serves as New Hope’s pastor, a position he previously held before Blythe succeeded him. According to Garner, the pancake drive is a way to continue to aid the community in Blythe’s stead.
“It’s part of a tradition, and I have no intention of upsetting the apple cart,” Garner said this week. “It always feels good to see people get together like this. We love on people and let God take care of the rest. That’s what it’s all about.”
The church has traditionally dedicated four weeks per year, at the height of spring break, to serving pancakes at the Bridgewater Channel. The city’s college-aged visitors, as a result, have never been left wanting for nutrition, or a chance to remain hydrated during the city’s annual spring revelry. This year, however, New Hope volunteers will occupy London Bridge Beach for only two weeks, due in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The pancake drive began on Monday, but volunteers have already seen residents, visitors and a few university students willing to join them.
“We’ve done pretty good,” said New Hope volunteer Dave Bell. “We’ve had a few college kids, even though it isn’t spring break. It’s something that we really enjoy doing, and it’s a lot of fun.”
