Early voting for the primary election kicks off tomorrow as Mohave County prepares to hold the 2020 election in the midst of a pandemic.
The Aug. 4 primary includes local races for three seats on the Lake Havasu City Council, as well as a vote for Mohave County Sheriff. Although the elections are being held in a similar fashion to any other election year, voters will notice several differences in 2020 with social distancing and other precautions taken as a result of the health crisis.
“This has been on our minds for months and months because it became an issue for the presidential preference election on March 17 — not quite as much but it was right there as well.” said Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert at a Board of Supervisors meeting last week. “Whatever the guidelines are coming in from the state, is what we are going to follow. That is what my plan is.”
Tempert said the state has been encouraging people to take advantage of opportunities to avoid the polls on Election Day with early voting and mail in ballots. Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said early voting will open on July 8, with three sites in the county open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. – Monday through Friday – until July 31. Early voting will be held in the Lake Havasu City Branch Library, the Bullhead City Branch Library, and the Mohave County Senior Center in Kingman.
Curbside voting will also be available at all three locations. Signs will be posted with the Mohave County Recorder’s phone number, and Blair said they will make sure a worker brings out the correct ballot to fill out and return.
Mail in ballots can also be dropped off at the early voting sites.
Blair said Arizona’s early voting system allows for greater access for citizens to vote who may have to work, or are otherwise unable to participate on Aug. 4.
Extra precautions
Lots of personal protective equipment will be available for both the temporary employees working the early election sites and the volunteers at the polls on Aug. 4. Public Health Director Denise Burley said her department has provided masks, which Tempert said will be available to all of the volunteers as well as for citizens who request one. Tempert said his department has also worked to purchase supplies like hand sanitizer, and the Secretary of State’s office is distributing other PPE such as masks, gloves, and face shields.
Tempert noted that Arizona is not currently requiring volunteers to wear the PPE, but it will be available.
Organizers say each voter will be given their own pen to fill out the ballots to avoid sharing at both the Aug. 4 polls and all the early voting sites. Tempert also said Aug. 4 voters will be given a Q-tip, which will be used as a disposable stylus when signing in.
“We have masks, we have gloves, we have hand wipes for wiping down the surfaces, we have disposable pens for the voters to use,” Blair said. “We have worked hard and are well prepared to keep everyone safe.”
Although Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman have all issued requirements to wear face masks in public, Blair said that masks are not currently required to participate in early voting. She said the Recorder’s Office is encouraging citizens to wear them, however.
Although early voting opens next week Blair said there could still be changes, such as a requirement to wear a mask, that come up while early voting is open. Blair said the recorder’s office will post any changes on its website, and she said Mohave County would also note any changes at mohavecounty.us.
“I want to follow the guidelines,” Tempert said. “Right now the guidelines are that (masks and other PPE) will be there, they will be supplied, but it is not saying it is mandatory. So I just want to feel, over the next five weeks, how things are. I start poll worker training in two weeks. So I’m going to give my people as much information as possible and go from that point on.”
Acceptable identification
Bring one of the following:
- Valid Arizona driver license
- Valid Arizona non-operating identification card
- Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification
- Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification
Or bring two of the following:
- Utility bill of the elector that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election. A utility bill may be for electric, gas, water, solid waste, sewer, telephone, cellular phone, or cable television
- Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election
- Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration
- Indian census card
- Property tax statement of the elector’s residence
- Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification Arizona vehicle insurance card
- Recorder’s Certificate
- Valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification, including a voter registration card issued by the County Recorder
- Any mailing to the elector marked “Official Election Material”
- Any valid photo identification in which the address does not reasonably match the precinct register accompanied by a non-photo identification in which the address does reasonably match the precinct register
- U.S. Passport without address
- U.S. Military identification without address
Vote By Mail! It is as simple as that.
