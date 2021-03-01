By the time Raigan McGuire and her boyfriend, Shea Koning, found out she was pregnant on April 21, 2020, she was four weeks along – and covid-19 was beginning to rear its ugly head.
The stir of emotions was plentiful, with a hearty portion of both fear and excitement for the days (and years) to come. But McGuire wasn’t too worried about the idea of being pregnant in a pandemic quite yet. It wasn’t until the reality of the widespread virus began to sink in and people around her began to get sick that it started getting “scary,” she said.
“As someone who works with little kids, this was a scary thought for me as the school year was beginning again in August,” McGuire explained. She’s a second grade teacher at Oro Grande Classical Academy.
Despite the nerves, preparing to bring a baby girl into the world at a time such as this still had its bright spots.
“My students were so excited for me,” McGuire recalled. “They would constantly ask me questions about her and would bring me cute little presents for her. They were really good about keeping their masks on and staying sanitized to be sure that I wouldn’t get sick.... My parents, as well as his, were all so excited and helped us realize what a blessing she was going to be.”
After a challenging five days at the hospital, marked by health scares, slow labor progression, and surgery Ember Lynne Koning was born on Dec. 16 at 9:55 a.m.
“It was definitely a scary, but fast experience,” McGuire said, describing her c-section and birthing experience. “I was in the hospital until Friday, Dec. 18, and am so thankful for all the help that the labor and delivery nurses provided me with.”
Ember was one of 123 babies born in Mohave County in December 2020, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
While you may have heard references to a “coronial” baby boom in the months to follow the 2020 stay-at-home orders, Mohave County and Arizona as a whole actually saw a decrease in the number of babies born in 2020. The first month of 2021 also showed low numbers for the region.
“Births in both Arizona and Mohave in 2020 decreased by about 5% compared to births in 2018,” Health Director Denise Burley said. “Births in the past few months seem to follow the same patterns as previous years.”
According to Burley’s data, Arizona saw 80,539 births in 2018, about 79,000 in 2019, and 76,736 in 2020. Mohave County’s baby count has also steadily decreased, with 1,790 babies born in 2018, 1,726 in 2019, and 1,696 in 2020.
Research done by The Brookings Institution suggests that a nationwide baby bust could be caused by the pandemic’s damaging effect on the economy – prompting couples to hold off on adding another mouth to feed in the fold.
“When the public health crisis first took hold, some people playfully speculated that there would be a spike in births in nine months, as people were ‘stuck home’ with their romantic partners,” the Brookings report reads. “Such speculation is based on persistent myths about birth spikes occurring nine months after blizzards or major electricity blackouts. As it turns out, those stories tend not to hold up to statistical examination... But the covid-19 crisis is amounting to much more than a temporary stay-at-home order. It is leading to tremendous economic loss, uncertainty, and insecurity. That is why birth rates will tumble.”
McGuire said spending more time at home didn’t play any role in the pregnancy.
“Shea and I have been together for over 3 years and it was more of something that just kinda happened,” she explained, “but we couldn’t be more thankful.”
