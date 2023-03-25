PHOENIX — A bill to extend the Good Samaritan Law, which protects an individual who seeks medical attention for an overdose from being charged or prosecuted for possession of a drug, for another five years continues to see bipartisan support.
Originally signed into law in 2018, the Good Samaritan Law is set to expire on June 30, 2023, which has raised concerns for public officials throughout Arizona.
Rep. Quang Nguyen’s (R-District 1) bill would extend the measure for another five years. So far, the bill has gained bipartisan support.
However, some lawmakers would like to see the extension exceed five years.
“This bill would encourage individuals to call 911 without fear of being prosecuted for possession or use of narcotics,” Nguyen said.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, in 2021, over 2,000 people in Arizona died from a fentanyl overdose.
That same year there were over 52,000 opioid-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits.
While the law would apply to other drugs besides fentanyl, illicit opioid continues to be the main focus since fentanyl is becoming more common.
Prior to the adoption of the law in 2018, people would not call for help or would drop off a person experiencing an overdose at the hospital and leave the scene.
Now, the Good Samaritan law promotes people to work with law enforcement and medical workers to help an individual get the medical care they need without the fear of charges or prosecution.
Supporters hope to extend the law so people can get the medical care they need.
Representing Yavapai County’s drug education and prevention organization, MATFORCE, Jeff Taylor said the bill was limited to five years from indefinitely since the issue is a “moving target.”
Instead, county attorneys throughout the state recommend that the law should be regularly reviewed to ensure it’s meeting requirements.
Taylor said that since the Good Samaritan Act grants immunity to the caller and individual experiencing an overdose, not everyone is in support of immunity for an unlawful act.
“You don’t know when a law’s going to be taken advantage of,” Taylor said.
A variety of individuals and elected officials support the bill.
The Arizona Association of Counties, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the Arizona Police Association, the Arizona Public Health Association and the Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice are in support.
A variety of Coconino County Supervisors and Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop are also in support of the extension.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has also testified in support.
The bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee this week in a 6-1 vote.
