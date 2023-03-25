PHOENIX — A bill to extend the Good Samaritan Law, which protects an individual who seeks medical attention for an overdose from being charged or prosecuted for possession of a drug, for another five years continues to see bipartisan support.

Originally signed into law in 2018, the Good Samaritan Law is set to expire on June 30, 2023, which has raised concerns for public officials throughout Arizona.

