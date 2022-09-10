Syndication: Arizona Republic

Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake at a forum hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 9, 2022, in Phoenix.

 Joe Rondone/The Arizona Republic

PHOENIX — Members of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission rejected a demand by Katie Hobbs to scrap the traditional gubernatorial debate.

The panel voted 3-1 Thursday to spurn a request by the Democratic nominee to replace the 60-minute moderated head-to-head debate instead with a “town hall.’’ That would give each candidate 30 minutes alone, subject only to questions by Ted Simons, host of the Horizon show on the Phoenix PBS affiliate.

