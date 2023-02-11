John Kavanagh

Republican Rep. John Kavanagh voted in favor of both Arizona House bills limiting the rights of transgender youths.

PHOENIX – A bill prohibiting pedestrians from remaining on traffic islands and medians passed the Senate Military Affairs, Public Safety and Border Security Committee with amendments.

Senate Bill 1022 introduced by Sen. John Kavanagh (R–District 3) originally sought to prohibit pedestrians from begging on traffic islands and medians. The amendments specify that a pedestrian could not remain on a painted traffic median or a raised traffic island or median under 10 feet wide.

