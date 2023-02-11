PHOENIX – A bill prohibiting pedestrians from remaining on traffic islands and medians passed the Senate Military Affairs, Public Safety and Border Security Committee with amendments.
Senate Bill 1022 introduced by Sen. John Kavanagh (R–District 3) originally sought to prohibit pedestrians from begging on traffic islands and medians. The amendments specify that a pedestrian could not remain on a painted traffic median or a raised traffic island or median under 10 feet wide.
The original draft focused on specified pedestrian actions, such as begging, selling goods or soliciting donations. However, concerns raised by Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice said that the bill targeted specific actions, such as begging, which threatens an individual’s First Amendment rights.
The amendment “prohibits a pedestrian from remaining” at the identified locations.
Previously, a first violation would constitute a warning, a second violation would result in a civil traffic violation and a third violation would result in a class one misdemeanor. However, the misdemeanor was scrapped in the updates.
Instead, individuals who fail to adhere to the law would receive a traffic violation with a fee of $250.
Kavanagh told the committee Feb. 9 the amendments avoid any potential legal issues. Kavanagh said from the beginning the bill’s purpose is to protect people from danger.
Kavanagh said previously to the committee that it’s an individual right to sell or beg, but there are safer locations to do it.
“If somebody wants to do that there are plenty of places they can solicit money. It’s First Amendment, Constitutionally protected, and I think a safer place for them is on the sidewalk or in a park,” Kavanagh said.
Exceptions to the bill include if a person is crossing the street, a crisis such as a medical or vehicle emergency, or a median or island that contains amenities for people such as a sidewalk or bus stop.
Despite striking language identifying individuals who beg, sell or seek donations, Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón (D-District 21) said that the bill doesn’t address the problem of homelessness. She also argued that the language is too vague.
“The bill does not solve the issue Arizona is facing,” Gabaldón said.
Senate Bill 1024, also introduced by Kavanagh, passed the committee with amendments. The original proposal would have made it a class one misdemeanor for individuals to use a public street, highway, alley, lane, parkway, sidewalk or right-of-way for lying, sleeping or remaining seated in place.
However, the amendments include prohibiting individuals from setting up a full or partial enclosure for habitation, such as a tent, tarp, box or similar object. With the amendments, a person could still be charged with a class one misdemeanor. However, committee members requested a less harsh punishment.
“By allowing people to be in alleyways and right-of-ways in building structures creates a public nuisance that actually endangers other people,” Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) said.
Both bills passed the committee 4-3.
