GOLDEN VALLEY — It was a parade-like atmosphere as the People’s Convoy finally started pulling into Great American Pizza en masse at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing the first leg of the cross country trip from Adelanto, California, to Washington, DC, to demand the repeal of covid mandates and the end of emergency declarations.
Several hundred people on hand to greet the convoy, waving flags, honking horns and yelling support with occasional chants of “Let’s Go Brandon” breaking out.
“It was so cool, man,” said Aaron Hovis, a long-haul trucker from Indiana who was the first of the truckers from the convoy to get to Golden Valley. “Everyone was cheering me on and I was honking my horn as they helped guide me in. It was so, so cool, it was such a heartwarming experience.”
Hovis said the convoy received similar receptions throughout the day of their cross country journey.
“People are loving it everywhere,” he said. “They were posted up in the desert, up on the side of the road and basically at every overpass.People are loving it.”
Hovis said since the convoy started in Southern California, he expected to see some counter-protesters, but said he didn’t see a single one on Wednesday.
Convoy organizers said last week there were about 1,000 truckers signed up to join the convoy, and Hovis said it looked like at least that many had showed up by the time the convoy started its route.
“I would say in all, once they took off, there had to be 1,000 trucks or better. Maybe even 2,000,”
Hovis said. Once he hit the highway he worked his way into the front of the convoy so he could watch everyone roll into Great American Pizza, and he said it took a solid hour and a half to pass all the trucks that were in front of him
By the time the trucks got into Golden Valley on Wednesday evening, there were hundreds of people there to greet them, with cars lining both sides of Highway 68. Even before the convoy arrived, it was a celebratory atmosphere at Great American Pizza.
“Almost everyone that drives by is giving a thumbs up, honking and waving,” said Wayne Phillips of Bullhead City, who showed up in Golden Valley to cheer on the convoy about five hours before the trucks rolled into town. “I think everybody agrees the Biden administration is way out of touch with the American public.”
Phillips said he had been following the Canadian truck protest called the Freedom Convoy and was happy to hear about the People’s Convoy bringing a similar message to the United States. When he heard it would be coming through Mohave County, he decided he wanted to show his support.
“For a lot of us, we aren’t anti-vaccine. It should be a person’s choice,” Phillips said. “We would have the right whether to take an injection when we don’t know what is in there. The focus isn’t so much on the mandates as it is the abuse of the executive powers. All of the executive orders limiting our freedoms and the censorship on social media, it has gotten out of control.”
Dennis and Sharron Stransky had a similar experience. Dennis Stransky said they had seen talk about the convoy on the news for several weeks and since they are both retired, they decided to take a trip west from their home in Mesa and camp out with the convoy for the night.
“When we found out there were people organizing a USA protest, we wanted to come support them because we support freedom, like our sign says,” said Sharron Stransky. “That means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but because of our age we always grew up in a free country where we always felt like the government was on our side. Now we aren’t so sure about that.”
Hovis said he plans to travel across the country with the convoy.He’s unsure how he’ll be greeted when they reach the nation’s capital in about 10 days.
“I don’t think we’ll get into D.C. I think they will shut it down,” he said. “Strategically speaking there are only about five ways into D.C., so it is easy for them to block it off.”
As for himself, Hovis said he has a delivery scheduled for Monday that he has to make.
“I’m going to run with them as long as it doesn’t cause a scheduling conflict with my delivery time.” Although he is not sure if he’ll be able to stick it out with the convoy to the end, his main hope is that the protesters will bring some unity back to the country.”
“Being a long-haul trucker I go all over the place and I talk to all kinds of people because I’m social like that. I don’t think we’re as divided as a nation as it’s being portrayed.”
The People’s Convoy is scheduled to head out of Golden Valley today and organizers plan to make it to Lupton at Arizona’s eastern border before making camp for the night. The convoy is scheduled to arrive in D.C. Beltway area on March 5.
The height of "stupid"!!
“I would say in all, once they took off, there had to be 1,000 trucks or better. Maybe even 2,000,”
Other articles had the convoy leaving Adelanto Wednesday morning with around 24 semis and 50 pick-up trucks and RVs. So between Adelanto and Golden Valley they picked up 925 to 1,925 semis/vehicles. Sounds like the organizer is over estimating their numbers just a tad.
