If ever there was a year that needs holiday cheer, it’s this one, according to Lake Havasu City tourism officials.
As the city plans to continue its annual Festival of Lights, another tradition will be returning under new management. The Lake Havasu Christmas Boat Parade of Lights has for decades been led by the London Bridge Yacht Club.
When the club declined to continue the tradition this year, Havasu business owner J.J. Gibbs took on the task of bringing it back to the Bridgewater Channel this December.
The owner of Havasu business Gibbs Propeller Service, Gibbs has enjoyed the parade for decades until this year. When the Yacht Club announced that it would not continue the event this year, he felt obliged to do so in the club’s stead.
“It’s a Havasu Christmas tradition,” Gibbs said. “I watch it almost every year, and it’s switched hands a few times. I’m just a citizen, but it’s been in Havasu 32 years. It needs to continue.”
According to Gibbs, about 25 people have registered to participate in the event as of Friday. A maximum of 50 watercraft will be allowed to participate in the parade next month.
“The London Bridge Resort stepped up in the last few months, which allowed us to do this,” Gibbs said. “We’ve already got our city permitting and our permitting from the Coast Guard out of the way.”
Unlike previous years, the 2020 Parade of Lights will take place one night only, starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. The event will be free to watch and free for participants, Gibbs said. Sponsor donations for the event will be donated to Toys for Tots and Mile Markers Therapy.
“I’m looking to bring new life to the event,” Gibbs said.
Those who are interested in registering for, or participating in this year’s Parade of Lights can contact Gibbs directly at 928-486-7063.
