The weekend is ready to heat up for Desert Storm’s crowd-pleasing Parade of Power.
On Friday, the Bridgewater Channel will showcase hundreds of performance boats in the parade that leads up to the Poker Run. Hundreds more spectators will be lining the shoreline to view the spectacle before them.
With a start time of 11 a.m., parade participants will meet at Thompson Bay and cruise north through the Channel. The long-anticipated poker run brings larger-sized boats to Lake Havasu City, which Desert Storm Owner Steve Ticknor describes as being one of the event’s main attractions.
“The street party is part of it, but it’s all about the poker run,” Ticknor continued. “We do want to make sure the public is aware that the boats are out there and even though it’s not a race, the larger boats like to haul ass. So, please do your best to stay clear.”
At the completion of the parade, boaters will start out on the poker run to collect their hands from around the area. On the southern side, card stops include Havasu Springs, Steamboat Cove and the Havasu Riviera.
Heading back north, boaters will make their way to the Kiowa Drain area before reaching their end destination at Havasu Landing Resort and Casino.
Non-participating boaters who want to view the southern course can stop by the coves in the Copper Canyon area, Ticknor says. It is advised that non-participants and other spectators remain away from the poker run’s main course to avoid injury.
“Those boats can put out a big wake and rooster tail. They can actually potentially capsize a boat if they’re too close,” Ticknor said. “We just want to avoid any mishaps or accidents out there.”
The poker run is slated to end around 2 p.m., Ticknor says. Beginning at 5 p.m., a card turn in party will be held at the Desert Storm Headquarters located at Lake Havasu State Beach Windsor 4. Registration fees for the poker run will be divided between the top three winners of the event.
A portion of the fees will also go towards this year’s auction recipient, Havasu Community Health Foundation, Ticknor adds.
