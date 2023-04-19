Desert Storm | Parade of Power

The Bridgewater Channel will fill up on Friday morning with boats participating in Desert Storm’s Poker Run.

 Courtesy of Tommy Gun Images

The weekend is ready to heat up for Desert Storm’s crowd-pleasing Parade of Power.

On Friday, the Bridgewater Channel will showcase hundreds of performance boats in the parade that leads up to the Poker Run. Hundreds more spectators will be lining the shoreline to view the spectacle before them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.