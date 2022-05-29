Focusing on creating healthier parents and thriving families is the main goal for one organization local to Lake Havasu City. Parents as Teachers, a free home visitation program, is serviced under the Arizona’s Children Association and serves all of Mohave and La Paz counties. The program is available for families with children from birth to age five.
PAT is grant-funded through Arizona’s First Things First program which uses funds from the state’s cigarette tax to provide state-wide early childhood services.
In their Havasu office, seven parent educators currently work to maintain positive relationships within families while building growth and development in children. Over 100 families are served in both counties.
Lori VanPelt who brought the internationally-known program to Havasu almost ten years ago, openly displays her passion for the services she is able to provide to deserving parents and families. Services include parenting information, child development information and developmental screenings such as vision and hearing tests. PAT also hosts group connections where other participating families are able to connect and interact with one another as a way to socialize.
“With the support that we provide, we’re giving the parents the opportunities to understand their child where they’re at in their development and how to support them both academically and socially to be prepared for kindergarten,” VanPelt said. “We work with a lot of families who have a parent in isolation and just learning different techniques that parents can share is so valuable to them.”
Since PAT is considered a prevention program through the support services that they provide, VanPelt shares how the education they offer is important to the families she works with.
“We provide parenting support to make sure family well-being is met so that the children are thriving in their environment and that parent interactions with their children are rich and purposeful because parents are their child’s first teacher,” VanPelt said. “The most influential teacher that they’ll ever have and it’s ongoing for the rest of your life.”
VanPelt feels like her program is a way to improve the lives of Havasu’s youngest residents with their early education development. She also mentions how children are affected by how happy their parents are with their way of parenting.
“If you don’t support early education, you’re having children that aren’t ready. There are a lot of parents that have struggles and you’re seeing that a lot in Havasu right now and across the United States,” VanPelt said. “If you have programs like this, we’re going to help the city continue to have these children thrive so that they are ready for school. The parents are becoming effective parents. I think that’s the goal is for parents to become effective and comfortable in the world.”
With the increasing use of technology in today’s society, VanPelt aims to decrease her clients’ use of electronics in order to improve their communication skills.
“Children need to learn in 3d. They don’t need to learn on tablets, they need hands-on learning experiences. They need interactions with other people because what we’re seeing right now is a high rate of children who are having language delays,” VanPelt added. “A lot of that is due to the way things have changed for parents.”
Young children who have better communication skills will have a higher chance of being more prepared for when they begin school, VanPelt mentions.
“I kind of want to take a step backwards and promote really having these children ready for school and ready to learn with their hands and their eyes. Learning in that environment and not the tablet and the phone,” VanPelt said. “We need to develop children who are going to be good citizens and be able to thrive and be good communicators.”
The home visitation program provides supplies for each family in order to do in-home activities with their children. Although the funds they receive for supplies are limited, PAT is able to secure the materials needed for each activity and craft they perform.
“We bring the supplies to make sure that at every visit, we can provide an activity with the family. You don’t need fancy toys from the store to parent your children and be successful in learning,” VanPelt said. “We provide the tools to teach them how to think outside of the box while learning and ways to not just focus on that one activity, but how they can use that activity across other developmental domains.”
Being cognizant of the external factors that affect one’s parenting is another goal held by program leaders. They are able to identify struggles that can hold parents back and create a support system for them.
“We’re special because we go in there and we help support them in every aspect of their life. It’s not just the parenting because a parent can’t parent if they’re in trauma or if they aren’t making their bills or if there’s drugs. They can’t parent successfully if we aren’t working on all of the factors of parenting,” VanPelt said. “I think us going in there makes us unique because we make sure the whole family is healthy and well. I think that makes a huge difference in parenting.”
Gail Bryant, who also works as a parent educator, believes that their program succeeds in establishing reassurance in the families that she sees each week.
“I think that we add a sense of trust when we go into the homes because it’s not easy to accept a stranger into your home. We bring in trust and we start where the family is and we’re nonjudgmental and we’re open to what the family needs,” Bryant said.
Bryant explains how the trust they garner from each family makes it easier for them to open up and share about any shortcomings they may be experiencing.
“I think that makes us somewhat different than other home visiting situations because we bring the supplies, the education and the support,” Bryant continued. “If someone wants to have a discussion about a certain issue that is going on in their life, we can hear what they’re saying and advocate for them if they need additional resources to propel them to do what they need to do to be the best parent they can.”
VanPelt agrees that being a trustworthy source that her clients can depend on strengthens the relationship she holds with them.
“That’s special about us. We have the ability to make parents feel more comfortable in their home,” VanPelt added. “We’re not invading their home, we’re just in there to offer support. They feel comfortable talking and sharing with us.”
Since the dynamic for a family is not the same in each household, VanPelt acknowledges how families can find additional support for their child’s growth and development.
“We work with both dads and moms. Both are as equally important. If there isn’t a dad or mom in the home, [that families] understand the importance of a male or female role model in their child’s life,” VanPelt said. “Children need both, no matter the situation. It could be a grandfather, an uncle, a best friend but those roles are key to child development.”
Seeing parents love their role as a parent and having children who enjoy engaging in fun activities are goals that the program leaders work to achieve.
“15 minutes a day is even enough if you’re engaged 100 percent with your child, you can still make a difference in your child’s life,” VanPelt said. “Getting parents passionate about parenting is a success story for me and it fills my cup.”
Helping each parent gain confidence in their abilities to raise and teach their children is another accomplishment that adds to the success of PAT. The program increases a parent’s knowledge of different activities they can engage in with their child on a daily basis.
“You’re not given a manual. You’re learning as you go. If you feel comfortable or confident in what you’re doing, your children will feel that,” Bryant added. “To bring the parents the understanding and the knowledge of how children develop. Things that you can make into teachable moments. You’re washing dishes, you’re blowing bubbles and you’re doing something at bath time. [It’s] how to use those teachable moments as opportunities for them to learn and to grow.”
The program leaders take pride in allocating local resources that are made available to them. They make a point to conduct thorough research to ensure the information they share with their clients is accurate and up-to-date.
“My caseload has a lot of families with children who have been diagnosed with autism or some other special need or language delay. I have taken a lot of time to research resources and find tools because we do live in an isolated area for medical. We do have to travel to Phoenix a lot of times for these medical appointments which is stressful,” VanPelt said. “I’ve spent a lot of time researching whatever is available to help these families. I’m very proud of that because I’m able to take these tools and help families to make a difference. I’m really proud of that.”
VanPelt is familiar with other organizations in Havasu that specialize in treating children who have developmental delays. She often works with the physicians of her clients in order to obtain the necessary referrals they need to receive the additional treatment.
“I do a lot of referrals to physicians to get to Milemarkers. We also have an agency in town called Playful Beginnings and they will do autism evaluations. The downside is it’s difficult for AHCCCS to cover that so a lot of times, it will be your families who have private insurance,” VanPelt said. “It’s finding the resources in a town where we’re limited on that. They might not be able to drive to Phoenix but we might be able to find a way for AHCCCS to get them transportation there.”
Living in a town that is limited on resources also means having to spend more time locating the services that would benefit each family in the program. The time commitment does not deter the parent educators from gathering the information needed.
“The Birth to Five Helpline is a good referral resource for children with speech delays or concerns. Because we are in sort of a rural setting, it’s different than like in Los Angeles or Phoenix or a larger area,” Bryant added. “It just takes more hours for us to research but because we are passionate about it, we don’t give up. We dig, dig, dig, and dig some more until we can uncover some gold nuggets for our families to use.”
Bryant notes that their program provides parents with age-appropriate teaching skills that correlate to their child’s area of development. She also says that a parent’s behavior will change as their child grows and changes throughout their life.
“We’re here for the family. Our goal and our philosophy is that the parent is their child’s first teacher and their best teacher growing up. [We] support what they’re doing through education and screenings to help the children evolve and the parents evolve,” Bryant said. “[We] increase their awareness of what they’re doing, congratulate them on what they’re doing and keep promoting good parenting behaviors and understanding of their children’s development.”
Enhancing a parent’s ability to feel confident while strengthening their family as a whole is a core part of what PAT aims to accomplish with participating families. Challenges that arise in a parent’s life can be combated by working with the parent educators and learning the skills necessary to be a successful and engaging parent.
“We’re a strength-based program so [we] really focus on the family’s strengths and how we can utilize their strengths to help them achieve their goals. I think that’s the most important thing you can do. If your goal is to be the best parent you can be for your child, we’re going to help you get there,” VanPelt said. “We provide education to the parent so they can be the best parent. We’re focusing specifically on the parent and them working with their child. That parent-child interaction is so important.”
If parents are wanting to learn more about the program, VanPelt says they are welcome to contact their Havasu office to see if the program is a good fit for their family.
“If they’re interested, give us a call. The first step is seeing if it’s right for you. Anyone with children from prenatal to age five can enroll. Take a chance,” VanPelt said. “I would love to see more families involved. The more I can touch, the better.”
For more information about Parents as Teachers, contact the program supervisor at (928) 680-4458 or (928) 230-2305. You can also visit their website at www.arizonaschildren.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.