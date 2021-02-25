With the announcement that Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School will be returning to a full in person schedule at the start of the fourth quarter on March 22, parents in the community are reacting with a mixture of excitement and a little skepticism about the mitigation measures that will still be in place.
Students at the high school and middle school have not had the chance to attend full in day instruction since last March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.
Amy Gibson is happy to have her high schooler back to a full schedule.
“As a mother of a 16-year-old boy, I am so excited,” Gibson said. “Our kids are at a crossroads at this age. Too much time on their hands leads to many temptations to make poor choices. I am looking forward to not only the academic side of it, but I look forward to the accountability that our coaches and teachers hold these kids to. Our kids need more than just their parents holding them accountable.”
Parents with kids who are struggling with the hybrid learning model are also happy that their student will be receiving daily face to face instruction again.
Some in the community though are worried about the effect of another major change to the system will have with the school year so close to ending.
“I must admit the current hybrid schedule for my freshman has been great for us,” Lori Harbison Van Pelt said. “I am concerned that another change this close to the end of the year will be difficult for him. I was fine with starting fresh next year without all of the mask and social distancing restrictions.”
Students will still have the option to attend schools PLP, LHUSD’s online platform, for the fourth quarter. They will just have to complete a new student enrollment by March 5.
While parents are glad to see kids return to class, some in the community wonder if all the mitigation strategies like mask are still necessary
“I am happy kids are returning however wearing a mask from 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. is causing my girls emotional stress,” Sandy Mariani said. “With only going 2 days a week and coming home with major headaches they are very worried that they will not be able to function wearing theses masks. If kids are less susceptible to this ‘virus’ then they need to be given time during the day to breath normally.”
LHUSD is following CDC guidelines and is working with the local health department to implement mitigation strategies.
State Superintendent of Schools Kathy Hoffman also spoke this week about the need to bring kids back to the classroom in a safe manner now that the vaccine rollout is starting to go to education workers.
“Our students have had a wide range of experiences within the pandemic, and for some, returning to the classroom will be joyful and a return to a sense of stability,” Hoffman was quoted saying in a Arizona Republic article. “For others, especially our students who have seen friends and loved ones become sick or even lose their lives to this virus, it will be a more anxious experience. We must first build trust.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.