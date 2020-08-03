It was anyone’s guess as to how the first day of school in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic would turn out.
With schools in Lake Havasu forced to utilize distance learning for at least the first two weeks of class, both students and teachers have had to adjust to the situation.
There were mixed emotions by parents regarding the experience of distance learning, but it appears to be smooth sailing for the teachers.
Larry Olsen, a mathematics teacher at Lake Havasu High School, says 137 of his 141 students logged into Google Classroom, a much higher amount than he expected.
“I was expecting roughly 75% to log in, so to only have to make four phone calls is outstanding,” he said. “Attendance was one of the main concerns.”
According to Lake Havasu Unified School District, an enrollment total of 5,275 students logged into their classes, down from the 5,414 from last school year.
While attendance concerns were not as pronounced as initially expected, the main worry amongst teachers and students was the learning platforms themselves and how easily they can be used.
Kari Thompson, another math teacher at Lake Havasu High, said she used the past two weeks to take time to organize and structure her classes to make them as simple and easy to understand as possible.
“I understand that everyone learns and takes notes differently,” she said. “But, so far, so good. We’re already starting assignments.”
A number of different parents reacted positively on Facebook to the new learning structure for the school year.
“I thought it was easy to understand and had clear expectations. We enjoyed our relaxed morning routine and started the lessons around 12. We were completed with all of the days assignments by 215pm. I enjoyed each lesson and felt they were a good length for my 4th grader to easily stay focused,” stated an email from Tamara Dryer.
However, not all felt the same. A number of the complaints regarding the experience were aimed at Suddenlink, a local internet provider.
“I would have to say the most issues I’ve had with this whole online schooling is with our local Internet company Suddenlink. I have been having problems with them for months now so I know one of these days the Internet will be giving us problems when we need to be online, it’s just a matter of time,” an email from Kelly Madden read.
Other concerns raised by parents were the difficulty of having children who are attending different schools, problems with the platforms themselves and the experience of learning from a computer screen.
For Olsen, he hears the concerns students not being able to physically attend classes. He says he has tried to keep things light in the videos he uses to educate his students.
“It’s tough just seeing what these kids are going through,” he said. “I really enjoy making connections with the students and that’s going to be tough to do over a computer.”
