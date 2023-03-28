After nearly two hours of in depth discussion about the condition of Lake Havasu City’s youth sports facilities, it appeared that almost everyone in attendance at Monday’s Parks & Recreation Board meeting agreed on a few things: The parks maintenance staff does a great job with the employees and resources that it has. The city’s sports facilities are almost all in need of additional work. And it will be important for the leagues and organizations who use the facilities to work with the city to identify the specific improvements needed and how to get them done.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said Monday’s meeting was meant to kick off the discussion about Havasu’s sports field inventory, but it will likely be an ongoing topic for the board moving forward. Keane kicked off the discussion by going over the city’s current inventory, some of the recent work that the city has done, and some of the work that are in the department’s immediate future plans.
Keane said Havasu has a total of 14 fields for Little League baseball and softball spread throughout the community. The city also has one soccer complex at Cypress Park, one football field on the Island, and two multipurpose fields.
Keane said the Parks & Recreation Department recognizes that many of its youth sports facilities are aging, and there is an increased demand for those fields as the city and local youth sports leagues continue to grow.
The Island Ball Fields include a small baseball/softball diamond and Havasu’s only football field outside of the high school. But Keane said the whole complex is difficult to keep in perfect condition because those fields aren’t the area’s primary purpose.
“The main purpose of that area was not originally to be a football field or a baseball field,” Keane said. “That is actually an area that is used to dispose of effluent water when we have too much. Currently we are flooding those fields with effluent water, as well as some other areas on the island, just to dispose of it. So it is really difficult to maintain that field in perfect condition due to what its true purpose is.”
Keane also noted that the upper field at Cypress Park – which is used by the adults and older youth teams – is also in pretty rough condition without any easy answers for how to address it.
“We don’t have another location that works well for that age group of soccer,” Keane said. “So those field conditions are really a direct result of the overuse of that field because there are not other fields available.”
Keane also went through a list of recent improvements the city has made, and maintenance plans for the near future at the Island Ball Fields, SARA Park, Cypress Park, and Rotary Park.
When it comes to tournaments, Keane said the city hosted lots at its various sports fields during covid while California and Phoenix were more or less shut down. But he said based on the feedback he heard from those tournament directors, the condition of the city’s sports fields wasn’t the primary reason those tournaments don’t come to Havasu regularly.
“We didn’t hear from any of the promoters that they weren’t coming back due to the conditions of the fields or anything to that effect,” Keane said. “What we did hear was that lodging was difficult to obtain, and too expensive for the teams. I know we are compared quite a bit to Bullhead. They have been very successful with their tournaments. But one of the main reasons we point to for their success is not only the amount of fields they have – they also have almost 11,000 hotel rooms right across the water. Havasu doesn’t have that, so it is very difficult for these promoters to put on their tournaments with the cost of lodging here in Havasu.”
Public comments
A total of 17 citizens made comments during the meeting – mostly parents, coaches, and league organizers. All of the speakers discussed the need to do more to provide adequate facilities for youth sports. But most of the speakers also offered to help the city make it happen.
Justin Wilson, a parent of several local youth athletes whose comments to the board last month sparked Monday’s public hearing, said the city shouldn’t look at investments in youth sports in terms of a “return on investment” but rather as a quality of life issue for Havasu’s kids.
He noted that both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals have community outreach programs that provide funding for local sports fields, and said Major League Baseball and the National Football League also have programs that could potentially help.
David Moore, who is on the board of the Havasu Senior Softball League and Havasu Little League, said he understands that Havasu won’t be able to afford a $30 million sports complex like some being built in larger metro areas. But it needs do some something.
“We need something yesterday,” he said. “We need to rehab the fields we have. Look for grants that are out there, and I think we need better cooperation with the school district. The schools have fields that, with a little work could be great.”
Moore suggested that the city put together focus groups to talk about soccer, baseball and football facilities in town.
“Get their input and ideas, then go from there. But we need practice facilities right now,” Moore said.
David Meraz with the Lake Havasu Vipers travel baseball and Havasu Chiefs football said he was encouraged to hear the upcoming maintenance plans that Keane talked about addressed many of his biggest concerns. But he also suggested a few other maintenance projects – like fixing up the batting cages at SARA Park that are in disrepair, and suggested adding bull pens. He also suggested adding shade at both SARA Park and the football field on the Island.
Multiple speakers during the public comment period said they grew up playing youth sports in Havasu themselves, but noted that no major updates or improvements have been made to the same facilities that are still in use now – about 25 or 30 years later.
Dan Cross, President of the Havasu Chiefs football program, said it will be important for the youth sports leagues to raise some of the money needed for the improvements that they are seeking.
“We have had a lot of improvements at our field, due to the fact that we fundraise,” Cross said. “I think that will be one of the main things that we have to get a lot of these organizations into. We can provide monetary support for some of these improvements. We got a new $15,000 scoreboard. The city put it up for us, but we had to come up with the cash for it. We are also getting new storage facilities – we got approval from the city but we raise the money and put it up. So I think we, as the leaders of these groups, need to put a lot of effort into trying to raise some of these funds to fix the problems on our fields.”
Throughout the public comments, multiple coaches and league administrators praised the work done by the maintenance staff and the Parks and Recreation Department as a whole.
“Your maintenance crews are terrific,” Moore said. “I work with them all the time, and never has there been a time where I’ve had something come up and they haven’t taken care of it right away. They are fabulous.”
Board discussion
Everyone on the board thanked the coaches, parents and players in attendance for coming to share their thoughts.
Board members Alexis Wolf and Ashley Pascual both supported the idea to put together focus groups to take stock of the issues each of the youth sports are having with the current facilities, and ways it could be addressed.
“We have had a lot of great ideas and a great start tonight,” Wolf said. “If I’m going to spend money on something I want to know what we want and I want to make sure we are getting what we want. I don’t want to have a soccer field that we can’t play soccer on because we didn’t build it with the right dimensions.”
Noting that the city recently hired a grant writer, Pascual asked the various organizations represented at the meeting to let the city know when they come across a potential grant so they can look into it and apply for funding. Pascual said she would also like the board to learn more about all of the different funding options that could potentially be available to support sports fields.
Chair Kyler Cox said discussions like these are exactly why the Parks and Recreation Board exists. He said ultimately, the needs brought up doing the meeting will need to be prioritized alongside other projects the city has an eye on.
“Clearly this is a huge topic for the community,” Cox said. “This is something that we need to try to fix, and I have the utmost faith in our council to try to do that, especially after tonight. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have other priorities. Our police department and fire department are primary because we need to make sure that our city is safe, but that doesn’t mean that the parks can’t but up there somewhere.”
Councilmember David Lane, who is the council’s liaison to the Parks Board, said he was thrilled with the conversations taking place during the meeting and excited to begin tackling the issues.
“One of the most exciting things I’ve heard tonight is that you didn’t just come to us with problems, you came to us with some solutions,” Lane said. “I really believe that this board, working with you people, can come up with the solutions to bring to City Council to say, ‘Here is the problem, here is the solution, we just need you guys to help us with it.’ I think we can do that if we are working together as a team.”
Lane also suggested non-profit organizations in town as a potential funding source for some of these projects, along with the possibility of selling the naming rights to a field or facility in need of repairs or improvements.
Lane also suggested to the board that they look at all of the parks in the city and work on putting together a prioritized list of work or improvements needed.
“We know what the problem is – we have identified the issue,” Lane said. “So let’s look at all of our facilities and put a priority list together. Let’s come up with some funding sources, work with our non-profits, and let’s see if we can’t get some of those fields fixed sooner rather than later.”
