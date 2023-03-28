Island Ball Fields

Parks & Recreation Director Mike Keane said the Island Ball Fields, especially the football field, is located in an area that the city uses to release excess treated wastewater. Keane said that makes the football field difficult to keep in perfect condition.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

After nearly two hours of in depth discussion about the condition of Lake Havasu City’s youth sports facilities, it appeared that almost everyone in attendance at Monday’s Parks & Recreation Board meeting agreed on a few things: The parks maintenance staff does a great job with the employees and resources that it has. The city’s sports facilities are almost all in need of additional work. And it will be important for the leagues and organizations who use the facilities to work with the city to identify the specific improvements needed and how to get them done.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane said Monday’s meeting was meant to kick off the discussion about Havasu’s sports field inventory, but it will likely be an ongoing topic for the board moving forward. Keane kicked off the discussion by going over the city’s current inventory, some of the recent work that the city has done, and some of the work that are in the department’s immediate future plans.

