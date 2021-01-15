PARKER — The annual BlueWater Resort Parker 425 off-road race gets under way this weekend near Parker.
The race is organized by Best in the Desert Racing Association.
The two-lap and slower classes ran on Friday, Jan. 15, while the faster classes, like the Trophy Trucks run on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Due to the Colorado River Indian Tribes canceling the portions of the race that were on Tribal land, there was no start in downtown Parker this year, and the main pit area and the Parker Python weren’t used. They sit on tribal land, or would require crossing Tribal and to reach the race course.
The main spectator area in on Shea Road south of Parker. Be advised Shea Road is not well-maintained.
The other spectator area is near Bouse, south of Parker on State Route 72.
The Bureau of Land Management requires all race spectators and crews to wear masks while on BLM land.
