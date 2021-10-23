Parker Town Manager Lori Wedemeyer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing investigations by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Auditor General’s Office. The Town Council placed Wedemeyer on leave in a special meeting and executive session Friday, Oct. 22.
In a statement, the Council said Town Clerk Amy Putnam will be serving as Acting Town Manager until an Interim can be appointed at the next regular council meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 2.
“The Town is fully cooperating with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and has no other information to share about the pending investigation,” the Council’s statement said.
The Council’s move came two days after sheriff’s deputies from Yuma and La Paz Counties served search warrants and removed items from Town Hall and Wedemeyer’s home as part of the investigation.
Attempts to contact Wedemeyer have not been successful.
A Town of Parker employee was terminated Friday, Sept. 24, amid unspecified allegations of embezzlement. The Arizona Auditor General’s Office interviewed the employee the previous day, Sept. 23. In a press release from the Town, it was stated the employee was terminated based on that interview and direct communication between Town administration and the employee.
Jennifer Alcaida has been mentioned in social media posts as the town employee under suspicion.
Parker Police Chief Mike Bailey said the matter was being investigated by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. He said that, because of the individuals involved, the decision was made that an agency from outside La Paz County should handle the investigation.
