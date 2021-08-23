PARKER — A Parker man is being held in California after he allegedly fired shots at La Paz County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parker Police Officers late in the evening of Thursday. Julio Cesar Salcedo-Ramirez, 20, of Parker was later arrested after he fled into California. He is being held in the Morongo Basin Jail with a bail set at $100,000. He is facing multiple felony charges in Arizona and California.
The incident began at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 20. La Paz Central Dispatch received multiple calls of shots being fired near the Food City store in Parker, which is located on Kofa Avenue between 12th Street and Arizona Avenue.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who was later identified as Salcedo-Ramirez, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. A La Paz County Sheriff’s Deputy responding to the area passed the suspect vehicle on State Route 95 headed south of Parker, at which time the suspect allegedly fired several rounds at the deputy. The suspect turned around and headed back into the Town of Parker. As the suspect passed responding Parker Police units, he allegedly again fired several rounds at the officers. Officers from both the Parker Police and the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspect approximately 50 miles into California.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said speeds in the chase on California Highway 62 topped 100 mph.
The suspect’s car ran out of gas near milepost 97. Sacledo-Ramirez fled on foot after allegedly pointed his gun at the Arizona officers. He surrendered at 12:05 a.m. without any further incidents.
Salcedo-Ramirez has been charged with failure to yield and assault on a peace officer. He is being pending extradition to Arizona.
