High-speed driving and tight turns might thrill movie audiences, but Lake Havasu City Police officers were unamused last week when a Parker man allegedly tried a few stunts of his own on Havasu’s roadways.
Lake Havasu City Police dispatchers received multiple calls last Thursday in reference to a motorist who was reportedly speeding, passing multiple vehicles on State Route 95 before turning in front of oncoming traffic. Police say the driver, ultimately identified as 42-year-old Justin L. Minick, only stopped when he struck a block wall outside of an apartment complex. But according to investigators, that didn’t stop him for long.
Officers were called at about 11 a.m. June 22 to a location near the intersection of State Route 95 and South Palo Verde Boulevard after witnesses reported the collision. Witnesses allegedly told police that Minick then left the location without giving notification to property owners, and proceeded across the London Bridge. Officers soon located Minick’s vehicle on the 600 block of Beachcomber Boulevard, and conducted a traffic stop at the location. An Arizona Department of Public Safety officer assisted in that traffic stop after also responding to the location.
Officers asked Minick for his driver’s license, to which Minick allegedly told officers he did not have one. According to the report, Minick told officers that he has never been licensed to drive.
When questioned at the scene, Minick reportedly told officers that he did not strike a wall with his vehicle, and explained that he may have struck a curb which may have caused damage to his vehicle.
Minick agreed to perform field sobriety testing at the scene, the report said, but was unable to complete those tests to officers’ satisfaction. An assisting state trooper provided a mobile drug testing system to determine whether possible narcotics may have been present in Minick’s body at the time of the traffic stop. According to the report, Minick agreed to participate in drug testing at the scene.
Police say that traces of methamphetamine and cannabis were both detected in Minick’s body at that time. Minick was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of DUI, criminal damage to property, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
At the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Minick allegedly refused to provide a sample of his blood to test his possible level of intoxication. Under Arizona law, refusal to provide a blood or breath sample for testing by law enforcement is punishable by a one-year driver’s license suspension.
Officers obtained a warrant to draw Minick’s blood for future testing. The results of that test remained pending as of Thursday.
