Parker Man

Ryan E. Atkins.

A Parker man was arrested during a traffic stop early Friday morning on felony drug charges, when he was found to be driving a diesel truck while intoxicated. Police say the suspect was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Lake Havasu City Police officers stopped Ryan E. Atkins, 41, at about 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Swanson and Mulberry Avenues, when he allegedly failed to stop behind the stop bar at a posted intersection. According to the arrest report, Atkins was coming from a gathering at Havasu’s Desert Storm event, and appeared to show visible signs of intoxication while speaking with officers.

