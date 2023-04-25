A Parker man was arrested during a traffic stop early Friday morning on felony drug charges, when he was found to be driving a diesel truck while intoxicated. Police say the suspect was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine at the time of his arrest.
Lake Havasu City Police officers stopped Ryan E. Atkins, 41, at about 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Swanson and Mulberry Avenues, when he allegedly failed to stop behind the stop bar at a posted intersection. According to the arrest report, Atkins was coming from a gathering at Havasu’s Desert Storm event, and appeared to show visible signs of intoxication while speaking with officers.
Atkins agreed to perform field sobriety testing at the scene, which he allegedly failed to complete. Atkins was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where police say a test of his breath showed Atkins’ blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.185% at the time of his arrest.
According to police, small amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found in Atkins’ vehicle following his arrest.
Atkins has been charged with felony counts including possession off dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor counts of DUI.
As of Tuesday, Atkins did not appear to be in custody at the Mohave County Jail.
