A Parker man was arrested in Lake Havasu City after getting in a fight with security at a McCulloch Boulevard bar.
According to the police report on July 24 at 12:33 a.m., a Havasu officer was sent to the 2000 block of McCulloch Boulevard for a disorderly conduct complaint. Police say when they made contact with security they told them that when they tried to remove Kevin Willet from the bar, Willet punched at security guards and wrestled one of them to the ground, breaking the guard’s glasses.
Willet was taken into custody and transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged with misdemeanors for assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. A breathalyzer test showed that Willet had a BAC of .152.
— Today’s News-Herald
