PARKER - A Parker man is in custody this week, after he reportedly led San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit across state lines with his 6-year-old son and a female passenger.
That pursuit began Monday afternoon in the town of Big River, where deputies attempted to stop 44-year-old Rick Holt in reference to a civil traffic violation. According to California authorities, Holt began to drive recklessly as he fled from deputies, allegedly running multiple stop signs in an attempt to elude law enforcement officials.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies pursued Holt from Big River, and about 20 miles across state lines, the report said. According to California authorities, that pursuit ended when Holt jumped from his still-moving vehicle.
But even as authorities closed in, deputies were faced with a more urgent concern as Holt’s vehicle rolled into a farming irrigation canal - With both of Holt’s passengers still inside.
Holt fled the scene as deputies jumped into the canal, and shattered the vehicle’s rear window to allow Holt’s passengers to escape.
Law enforcement officials found and arrested Holt about a quarter-mile from the scene. Holt was transported to the San Bernardino County Colorado River Station Jail for booking, and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on $177,000 bail.
Big River lies directly across the Colorado River from the town of Parker, separated by a distance of about five miles.
