Drove into canal

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were able to pull a child and adult passenger to safety before the car submerged.

 San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

PARKER - A Parker man is in custody this week, after he reportedly led San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit across state lines with his 6-year-old son and a female passenger.

That pursuit began Monday afternoon in the town of Big River, where deputies attempted to stop 44-year-old Rick Holt in reference to a civil traffic violation. According to California authorities, Holt began to drive recklessly as he fled from deputies, allegedly running multiple stop signs in an attempt to elude law enforcement officials.

