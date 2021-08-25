A Parker man has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges in California. At his in-custody arraignment held Tuesday at the Victorville Criminal Court, Julio Cesar Salcedo, 43, of Parker, pleaded not guilty to assault with a semi-automatic rifle on a peace officer, using a firearm to commit a felony, and evading an officer against traffic.
Salcedo is being held in San Bernardino County’s West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. His bail has been set at $350,000.
Sacledo is being held in California after he allegedly fired shots at La Paz County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parker Police Officers late in the evening of Thursday, Aug. 20. He was later arrested after he fled into California.
The incident began at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 20. La Paz Central Dispatch received multiple calls of shots being fired near the Food City store in Parker, which is located on Kofa Avenue between 12th Street and Arizona Avenue.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, who was later identified as Salcedo, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. A La Paz County Sheriff’s Deputy responding to the area passed the suspect vehicle on State Route 95 headed south of Parker, at which time the suspect allegedly fired several rounds at the Deputy. The suspect turned around and headed back into the Town of Parker. As the suspect passed responding Parker Police units, he allegedly again fired several rounds at the officers. Officers from both the Parker Police and the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspect approximately 50 miles into California.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said speeds in the chase on California Highway 62 topped 100 mph.
The suspect’s car ran out of gas near milepost 97. Salcedo fled on foot after allegedly pointed his gun at the Arizona officers. He surrendered at 12:05 a.m. without any further incidents.
Salcedo has two court hearings next week. He’ll have his pre-preliminary hearing on Monday, Aug. 30 and his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Both will be at 8:30 a.m. in the Victorville Criminal Court.
Salcedo is also awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
