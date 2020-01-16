A Parker man who committed violent robberies at two businesses in Lake Havasu City is being sent to the Arizona Department of Corrections for 8.5 years. The punishment imposed Thursday by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert was mandated in a plea agreement for Kerrigon Russell, 24.
Russell pleaded guilty to robbery and aggravated assault for an April 29, 2019 incident at the Sally Beauty Supply store at 5601 Highway 95. Judge Lambert said court records show that Russell grabbed a female employee by the neck and pushed her down after entering the business.
Lambert said Russell dragged the victim into a bathroom, punching her five times in the face and using zip ties to secure her to an area by a toilet. Russell reportedly wore a mask to conceal his identity.
Russell pleaded guilty robbery and kidnapping for a May 2, 2019 incident at the Havasu Adult Book Store at 3590 London Bridge Road.
``An unidentified male suspect entered the store, assaulted a female employee, bound her with zip ties and fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash,” a police department news release said. The woman whose hands were secured to a metal hand rail reportedly suffered facial swelling and a bloody lip.
Russell was arrested during a traffic stop less than 15 minutes after the second robbery was reported. Police said they seized the $688 in cash taken from the book store and other evidentiary items including zip ties, a pair of brass knuckles and a face mask.
``I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” Russell told Judge Lambert. ``I’m sorry for the victims that I hurt.”
Judge Lambert said both victims were physically and emotionally traumatized. He ordered Russell to pay almost $1,500 in restitution to one of the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.