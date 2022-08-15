PARKER -- Library officials in Parker have postponed a decision on its Drag Story Hour, which had prompted a lively exchange at the Town Council meeting earlier in the month. The event has been postponed indefinitely and the Library Advisory Board will discuss the matter at its September meeting.
A big crowd was on hand for the Aug. 2 Parker Town Council meeting. They were mostly there to speak in call to the public in favor of the Parker Public Library holding a Drag Story Hour. The crowd filled the Council Chambers and had people standing in the hallway outside the Chambers.
The library had the Drag Story Hour scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, lead by Tucson resident Vivika D’Angelo. The story hour is part of the library’s summer reading program.
Julian Barbara of Calvary Christian Fellowship spoke out against holding the Drag Story Hour at the La Paz County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 1.
Nearly all of the speakers at the Aug. 2 Town Council meeting spoke in favor of holding the Drag Story Hour. Many of them said the event would help children understand people who were different from themselves, or those who were having trouble conforming to society’s gender roles.
Luna Henshaw said she was a trans girl who was transitioning with hormone therapy. She said she wanted children to learn about people different from themselves and those who do not fit gender roles. She added it was important for them to learn about themselves and their bodies.
Fenix Markel said she was a library employee, but she was speaking on her own behalf. She said this would give children the opportunity to learn about people who don’t fit gender roles. She said the Library Bill of Rights supports diversity.
Maycee Johnson said she is a proud member of the LGBTQ community. A former Miss La Paz County, she said she never felt comfortable in her strict, conservative upbringing. She added that, if something like the Drag Story Hour had been available to her sooner, she would’ve been more comfortable with herself.
Janian Castro said an event like this will help young people find themselves. She said this would let children who are uncomfortable with traditional gender roles know they are not alone and it’s okay to be different.
“Everyone deserves to find who they are,” she said.
One individual did speak out against the Drag Story Hour at the Town Council meeting. Daniel Beavers said he and his family are big supporters of the library, but they didn’t feel the library should be a place where ideas like this are pushed on people
