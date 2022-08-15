PARKER -- Library officials in Parker have postponed a decision on its Drag Story Hour, which had prompted a lively exchange at the Town Council meeting earlier in the month. The event has been postponed indefinitely and the Library Advisory Board will discuss the matter at its September meeting. 

 

