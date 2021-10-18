PARKER — Students in Parker schools will now be required to wear face masks, but there are several exemptions included in the mandate.
The Governing Board of the Parker Unified School District approved a mask mandate for the schools at a special meeting Oct. 18. There are four exemptions to the mask requirement: a mental condition, a medical condition, or a disability that would preclude someone from wearing a mask, or “personal reasons.”
Board members Randy Hartless, Amelia Flores and Marlon Short voted in favor of the mask requirement. Deanna Beaver and Delores Ferris voted against it.
Flores is the chairwoman for Colorado River Indian Tribes, which was pushing the school district to adopt the mandate. CRIT has its own “Safer at Home” order requiring face masks in public areas on tribal lands.
The Tribe made it clear that Parker High School would not be allowed to use Joe Bush Stadium, which is on tribal land, for football games until the district had a mask mandate.
The Parker School District had previously mandated masks at Le Pera Elementary School, which is located on Tribal land south of Poston. They were also mandated on school buses, which often travel on roads on the reservation.
Earlier this year, Arizona public school districts were barred from requiring masks for their students. This law was struck down Sept. 27, by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper. On Sept. 30, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to stay Cooper’s ruling.
