PARKER -- A letter was sent to parents on July 21, informing them that $80,000 worth of new vape detectors would be installed in all of the Parker Unified School District schools. The schools already had vape detectors, but they were faulty and needed to be replaced, according to Brad Sale, superintendent of the Parker Unified School District.
The decision became final after children at Wallace Elementary school were caught vaping.
“Last year was the last straw when we started seeing more children at the Wallace Elementary campus being caught with vape products,” Sale said. “We’re talking nine and ten-year-olds. We met this summer and said, ‘this has got to end.’ The only way we can make it end is if our consequences are high and if we improve our ability to detect if they’re vaping or not.”
“At PUSD, we have caught students as young as eight vaping or in possession of vaping materials on school grounds,” reads the letter.
The new vape products were supplied by Verkada, a security camera and alarm system company. They will be installed in all of the bathrooms and locker rooms in the different schools. They monitor the air quality of the room and if it detects any vapors, security cameras outside the room will turn on and record the students who are walking out of the room. The system will then alert the cellphone of a school administrator.
According to Sale, there have been hundreds of incidents of students at all schools bringing vape products to school.
“Vaping is becoming an epidemic,” Sale said. “Our kids are starting younger and younger because they’re seeing older siblings or other people vape and the vape products themselves are easier to get.”
This can be incredibly harmful to teens and children's health and brain development, according to Judith Gordon, associate dean at the University of Arizona’s College of Nursing.
“Vaping is not harmless,” Gordon said. “When you are vaping, it isn’t just water that’s in the vaping liquid. It’s a combination of other types of chemicals that are in that vaping liquid.”
Gordon said that these chemicals can cause damage to lung tissues. Additionally, the different flavors that are used in vapes are approved by the FDA for food, but not for inhalation
“Quite a few of those flavors like the vanilla, the cherry, the cinnamon – those all have been shown in the lab to be harmful to human tissue,” Gordon said. “People are in fact damaging their lungs by vaping.”
Additionally, vape pens can be used to ingest not only nicotine, but THC, fentanyl and methamphetamine which can alter brain chemistry and create critical health conditions.
However, the long-term health effects of vaping are unknown.
“It was almost 50 years before we knew all of the long-term health consequences of smoking,” Gordon said. “People just haven’t been vaping that long.”
While vaping is harmful, it is often advertised in a misleading way, creating assumptions that it is safe.
“The main reason they vape is that unlike with cigarettes, there’s a lot of very positive advertising about vaping, especially aimed at youth,” Gordon said.
This is why it’s important for schools to regulate the use of vapes and e-cigarettes on school grounds, according to Gordon.
According to the letter, if a student is caught vaping on school grounds, they will receive nine days of suspension. If a student is caught a second time, they will receive a nine-day suspension and a long-term suspension recommendation.
In addition to regulation of vape products, Gordon recommends that schools implement preventative programs to educate children about the dangers of vaping before they try it.
CLICK CITY Tobacco is a program that Gordon created aimed towards fifth and sixth graders. It’s available nationally and can be used to dissuade children from using vapes and e-cigarettes.
“It has been found to be effective in preventing kids from starting,” Gordon said.
For kids who have already started vaping and may be addicted, Gordon recommends working with medical professionals to assess the child’s addiction level and needs.
“If they’re vaping a lot, they could be vaping the equivalent of a pack of cigarettes a day,” Gordon said. “As a young person you can get very addicted to nicotine very quickly, you can also overcome it very quickly.”
Sale urges parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of vapes and e-cigarettes and the consequences if they bring, use or distribute vape products at school.
“Working together, we can curb this problem from becoming an epidemic at Parker Unified,” reads the letter.
