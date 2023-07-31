PARKER -- A letter was sent to parents on July 21, informing them that $80,000 worth of new vape detectors would be installed in all of the Parker Unified School District schools. The schools already had vape detectors, but they were faulty and needed to be replaced, according to Brad Sale, superintendent of the Parker Unified School District.

The decision became final after children at Wallace Elementary school were caught vaping.

