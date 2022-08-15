PARKER STRIP — Changes are coming to the classic Parker Strip joint, Roadrunner Floating Dock Bar and Restaurant.

Last week it was announced that Jeff and Stephanie McCormack, the original owners of Roadrunner, are selling the dock bar. Rumors were abound on social media that the historic river rat hangout was going to close for good, but according to Realtor Laynee Sholl, the new buyer isn’t just keeping Roadrunner open, he is also investing millions into the property.

