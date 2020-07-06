PARKER STRIP — The 2020 Parker Tube Float has been canceled.
The event, which had already been moved from its traditional date in early to mid-June to Aug. 1, was canceled June 29 following Gov. Doug Ducey’s new executive orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aug. 1 date was after the expiration of Gov. Ducey’s orders, which is set for July 27.
However, this could be extended if the numbers on the pandemic don’t look any better by then.
The event is a fundraiser for the Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. It has become one of the major summer events in the Parker area, and Tube Float weekend ranks with Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day as one of the biggest weekends of the summer for local motels, restaurants and merchants.
The 2021 Tube Float has been scheduled for June 12, 2021.
