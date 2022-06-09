The biggest party of the summer season in Parker is this Saturday. The 44th Annual Parker Tube Float will embark on the Colorado River from Buckskin Mountain State Park Saturday morning.
The Tube Float will follow a pattern that’s become familiar in recent years. Floaters will park at La Paz County Park and be taken by shuttle bus to the starting point at Buckskin Mountain State Park. Compressors will be available at Buckskin so the floats can be inflated. Once in the Colorado River, they’ll float down the river to the finish line and an after-float party at Pirate’s Den Resort at La Paz County Park
Registration is $40 per person. In addition, there is a $10 parking fee per vehicle at La Paz County Park. All participants must be at least 13 years of age. There is also a fee of $30 if a group plans to have a motorized vessel assisting them in this event. A no-wake zone will be enforced from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11 on the route of the float.
On the day of the event, registration will open at 8 a.m. at County Park and close at noon. The last shuttle bus for Buckskin Mountain State Park will leave from La Paz County Park shortly after noon. The float will end at 4 p.m. with the lifting of the no-wake zone.
The Parker Tube Float is the major fundraiser for the Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. Funds raised are used by the Chamber to provide services to Parker area businesses.
For information call 928-669-2174 or visit parkerfun.com.
