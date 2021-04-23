Registration for the Parker Tube Float is now under way. The event, scheduled for Saturday, June 12, is in its 43rd year. It was canceled in 2020 because of state restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Floaters will set off from 8 a.m. to noon, with the float ending at 4 p.m. Participants will arrive and park at La Paz County Park and be bused to the Tube Float starting line at Buckskin Mountain State Park. An after-float party will be held at Pirate’s Den Resort in La Paz County Park. The registration fee is $25 per person, or $40 per person after June 6. For information, or to volunteer, visit parkerfun.com.
