Sheila Hoselton

Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a Parker woman on felony assault charges last week, after she reportedly struck a pedestrian with her vehicle while driving under the influence of marijuana.

Police were called to the intersection of Riviera and McCulloch Boulevards at about 10:15 a.m. last Tuesday, after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Officers spoke with driver Sheila G. Hoselton, 53, as the victim received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

