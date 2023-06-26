Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a Parker woman on felony assault charges last week, after she reportedly struck a pedestrian with her vehicle while driving under the influence of marijuana.
Police were called to the intersection of Riviera and McCulloch Boulevards at about 10:15 a.m. last Tuesday, after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Officers spoke with driver Sheila G. Hoselton, 53, as the victim received treatment from paramedics at the scene.
According to the police report, Hoselton admitted to smoking a bowl of marijuana earlier that morning, prior to driving. Hoselton allegedly told police that she may have been traveling at less than 10 miles per hour when she struck the victim. Police say that Hoselton was driving with a 14-year-old passenger in her vehicle at the time of the accident.
Hoselton agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, which she was allegedly unable to complete to officers’ satisfaction. Hoselton was arrested at the scene on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated DUI, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
According to the report, Hoselton refused to provide a sample of her blood to test her possible level of intoxication. Officers obtained a warrant to take a blood sample from Hoselton at the Lake Havasu City Police Department, to be submitted to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for future testing.
Officers were reportedly unable to take a statement from the victim, who suffered road rash as result of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.