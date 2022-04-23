As Lake Havasu City leaders discuss the future of downtown, the issue of parking increasingly comes into focus.
The city is considering tweaks to the development code for its downtown residential districts, and that process has raised questions about how establishing a minimum density and requirements for multiple stories could impact the parking situation in those neighborhoods.
On Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of four changes to the development code meant to increase the housing density and aesthetics of new developments in both the Residential-Uptown Main Street and Residential-Commercial Healthcare District – which are located on both sides of McCulloch Boulevard between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive, and between Swanson Avenue and Magnolia Drive. But the issue of parking took center stage during the commission’s public hearing about the amendments.
Commissioner David Diaz, who was the only one to vote against the amendment to the development code on Wednesday, said he has some concerns about the parking situation in these high-density neighborhoods. As an example, Diaz pointed to the Riverwalk Condominium project that is currently under construction in the Residential-Commercial Healthcare District.
“When you first walk by this development it looks great, but when you take a good look at it the parking is a concern,” Diaz said. “It would be hard to park a bicycle between some of these things. I agree with my fellow commissioners that some of these things look good, but I’m always concerned about parking. People have two cars and they have friends come over on the weekend, and that creates an issue with parking. You can’t park on Swanson, and you can’t park on Mesquite. So I just hope when these get developed they can figure out the parking part of it. They will have to get creative or something.”
During the hearing’s public comment period, Lee Johnson with APL Surveying said he agrees that parking could become a difficult issue for developers if the proposed amendments are adopted. Havasu-based APL Surveying has worked with multiple projects that have recently been approved in these districts.
He said each of APL’s last three projects to come before the commission have been in line with the proposed minimum density of 15 units per acre, and each has met the parking requirements in the development code. But he said all three of those plans received comments from the commission questioning whether the developments would have enough parking for its residents.
“Now you are telling [developers] to go up to higher heights and multiple stories,” Johnson said. “You are going to go from one bedroom to two bedroom and three bedroom units that require more parking. That will require them to reduce the density to achieve what you are requiring. So it is a mixed bag. I think this needs to be looked at quite a bit further.”
Commission Chair Jim Harris said he felt that Johnson made a good point, and suggested perhaps that be looked at further before the commission recommends a minimum density.
“When you start to get more density and higher capacity units, those are going to require more parking,” Harris said. “We do have some parking restrictions that are probably going to be in conflict. I think there has to be some more thought given to the minimum density – rather than just saying it has to be 15 units per acre. There has got to be some sort of mitigating language in there for when there is a conflict.”
But Planning Division Manager Luke Morris said that many of the existing developments in both downtown residential districts already meet and exceed the proposed minimum density of 15 units per acre, while also meeting the parking requirements in the development code. Morris showed several examples of such developments, including El Condo 2 on Swanson Avenue which he said includes 42 units per acre while meeting the parking requirements in the previous development code – which he said required more parking than the current development code does. El Condo 2 managed to achieve that by placing a parking area underneath the residential units.
“This is something that is fairly typical in what you think of as a downtown area,” Morris said. “Obviously if you have more units it will drive more parking requirements. I think the development community may have to look at this and maybe be a little bit more creative. I don’t think 15 units per acre is that many, quite frankly, and I think with design it should be able to work.”
