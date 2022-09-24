The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be getting updates on three of the department’s top projects this year — all of which are in various stages of development.
The board will get its monthly update at Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting on the progress of the Downtown Catalyst Project. Dig Studios is currently designing the future public gathering space on Main Street – located on the 1.5 acre city-owned property at McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Kean told the board during last month’s meeting that the 60% designs for the project had already been turned in and were under review by the city at that time. The final designs for the park are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The board will also hear updates on the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center HVAC project that will install HVAC and dehumidification around the pool area, in addition to multiple other improvements to the facility to increase safety and comfort throughout the building. Kean told the board during last month’s meeting that Comfort Systems USA Southwest, which was hired by the council to complete the work, is planning to begin construction the week of Nov. 1. That will coincide with the Aquatic Center’s annual shutdown for cleaning and work on the poolside.
The board will also get an update on the pickleball court project at Dick Samp Park. The project, which has been funded entirely through an anonymous donation, will add four new pickleball courts to the existing 12 courts at the park. Construction of the new courts kicked off in late August and general contractor T.R. Orr has a deadline of Dec. 14 to complete the work.
