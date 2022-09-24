The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be getting updates on three of the department’s top projects this year — all of which are in various stages of development.

The board will get its monthly update at Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting on the progress of the Downtown Catalyst Project. Dig Studios is currently designing the future public gathering space on Main Street – located on the 1.5 acre city-owned property at McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Kean told the board during last month’s meeting that the 60% designs for the project had already been turned in and were under review by the city at that time. The final designs for the park are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

