The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Board will meet on Monday to go over three major parks projects currently underway, and to discuss the fees the department charges at the Aquatic Center.
The board will receive its monthly update on the Downtown Catalyst project, which is reaching the end of the design phase. Last month, Kean told the board that Dig Studios was expecting to complete the 90% designs for the planned park at the corner of McCulloch and Querio by the end of October. Once the plans are completed, the Parks and Recreation Board will review the plans and cost estimates, before making a recommendation to the City Council on how best to proceed with the project.
The board will also receive an update on the Aquatic Center HVAC project which has been a priority of the Parks and Recreation Department for the past couple years and is finally expected to start construction next month. City officials have said the initial construction will coincide with the center’s annual closure to clean the pool.
The board will also get an update on the four additional pickleball courts currently under construction at Dick Samp Park. The target deadline for the courts to be complete is Dec. 14.
The meeting with wrap up with a discussion about the fees the Aquatic Center charges to use its facilities. Board members added the topic for future discussion during its meeting in September, after Havasu resident Bonnie Toy requested that the city consider lowering the admission cost for the pool during the summer to make if more affordable for families with multiple children.
