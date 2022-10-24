Aquatic Center

Kids play in the pool at the Aquatic Center.

 GoLakeHavasu

The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Board will meet on Monday to go over three major parks projects currently underway, and to discuss the fees the department charges at the Aquatic Center.

The board will receive its monthly update on the Downtown Catalyst project, which is reaching the end of the design phase. Last month, Kean told the board that Dig Studios was expecting to complete the 90% designs for the planned park at the corner of McCulloch and Querio by the end of October. Once the plans are completed, the Parks and Recreation Board will review the plans and cost estimates, before making a recommendation to the City Council on how best to proceed with the project.

