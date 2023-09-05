After filling up quickly, the waitlist for the after-school program in Lake Havasu City has been cleared.
Leslie Murray with the Parks and Recreation Department said the program filled up quickly when registration opened due to physically limited space for the children.
“We were pretty conservative with our numbers just because we wanted to make sure we had the space at school, because we are only allowed to use certain spaces at the elementary schools,” Murray said. “So we had to make sure that we actually have a place to put the kids as well as staff.”
Murray said once the issue was worked out, the waitlist was cleared before the start of school, and all the students waiting were enrolled.
“Right now we have people enter onto a waitlist just to make sure we do have staff, and weekly we go through and evaluate and make sure that we can accommodate,” Murray said.
Since the start of school, the waitlist has also been filled up and cleared several times, and enrollment is still open.
“We’re willing to accommodate as much as possible,” Murray said.
The after-school program operates at all six of the Lake Havasu Unified School District Elementary Schools for students from kindergarten through sixth grade, ages five through twelve. The program runs until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The cost for the first child in a family is $116 a month and $72 for each additional child.
Students must be re-enrolled each month to continue attending the program. When applying, parents must also fill out medical health information forms and field trip waivers.
Currently, all six elementary schools have openings for September for the after-school program.
Once program sites meet their maximum capacity, future sessions will only be available to participants currently enrolled.
While attending the program, Murray said children play games, do crafts, and work on homework. Starting this month, the students will also go on field trips.
“Beginning September, we start taking our field trips, so they do field trips to the movies, they do field trips to the aquatic center here to go swimming, it just depends on which school and which day,” Murray said. “Those are done on early release days so that they get a little change of scenery.”
The first after-school program swim will take place at the aquatic center on Thursday, Sept. 21.
