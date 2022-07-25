The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will discuss a pair of upcoming projects during its monthly meeting on Monday.
The board is scheduled to receive an update on the Downtown Catalyst Project, as it does every month, during its meeting. The City Council hired Dig Studios to complete designs for the Downtown Catalyst Project on the 1.5 acre property at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive – commonly called Springberg-McAndrew Park. Last month the board was told that Dig Studios has completed the 30% designs and geothermal report for the site, and was working on the 60% designs at that time.
The full designs for the park on Main Street are expected to be completed this fall.
The board is also scheduled to hear an update on the city’s plans for four more pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park – which is expected to be fully funded through a donation from an anonymous private party. The new courts are scheduled to be added this fiscal year and will bring the total number of pickleball courts at the Dick Samp up to 16 – which is the total number of court’s included in the park’s master plan.
The Parks and Recreation Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend.
