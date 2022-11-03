Aquatic Center

Kids play in the pool at the Aquatic Center.

Last week the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board delved into the fees charged by the Aquatic Center to use the pool – particularly the cost for kids during the summer. The public hearing was for discussion purposes only, and the board did not vote on any recommendations to adjust the fees.

The discussion was requested by board member Sherry Butler, after local resident Bonnie Toy asked the board at its October meeting to consider lowering the price of admission to the pool for children during summer vacation.

