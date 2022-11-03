Last week the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board delved into the fees charged by the Aquatic Center to use the pool – particularly the cost for kids during the summer. The public hearing was for discussion purposes only, and the board did not vote on any recommendations to adjust the fees.
The discussion was requested by board member Sherry Butler, after local resident Bonnie Toy asked the board at its October meeting to consider lowering the price of admission to the pool for children during summer vacation.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane kicked off the discussion by reviewing the fees charged at the Aquatic Center. Open swims are $6 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Exercise classes and lap swims are $5 apiece for everybody. The Aquatic Center also offers a 6-month pass for $179, a year-long pass for $231, and a punch pass with 20 punches that works out to $3.70 per visit.
Keane detailed to the board how the Aquatic Center’s fees are set. Havasu reviews all of the fees charged by the city for its services annually. Keane said in 2016 the city adopted a method of adjusting the fees based on the consumer product index. He told the board that a few years ago the city decided to update those fees every two years, instead of every year.
Keane said the fees are not scheduled to be updated this year, but he said the Administrative Services Department plans to bring an item before the council during its next meeting on Nov. 12 to ask for direction from the council on how to handle all of the city fees moving forward. Keane said the consumer price index has shot up 14% this year, and if the city waits two years to adjust the fees citizens could be in for unusually large increases in those fees.
“If we wait another year, what does that CPI really look like with it already being at 14%,” Keane said. “That is a huge number.”
Keane also explained to the board that all of the fees collected by the city – including the Aquatic Center fees – go into the general fund. The general fund is then used to pay for many of the city’s departments including parks and recreation, police, fire, administrative services and more.
Keane said that the fees collected at the Aquatic Center do not cover the cost to operate the facility. When asked how much of the operation is subsidized by the city, Keane said he doesn’t know the exact number for the Aquatic Center specifically but estimated that the Parks and Recreation Department as a whole recovers about 15% to 20% of the department’s expenses through fees.
Keane noted that the pool requires seven life guards in order to open due to the size of the pool, the water slide, and the fountains outside. He said one or two cashiers are also required when the pool is open.
Board member Kyler Cox said he isn’t for or against adjusting the price, but the board and City Council should keep in mind how changes would impact taxpayers.
“How much do we want to subsidize this? Maybe people aren’t aware of it, but the 20-punch passes drops the price to $3.70 – that seems low to me to be honest with you,” Cox said. “I have a family of four with two children. We utilize the pool, so I can see where it would become tough for people who are trying to go there regularly.”
Board member Alexis Wolf said she also “sees both sides” of the issue.
“I see the point of wanting to make it more affordable – it is a city property so we want the citizens of the city to enjoy and be able to participate in that,” Wolf said. “With that being said, I also see that in order to offer this facility we have to be able to pay for it.”
Board member Ashley Pascual suggested that the department might explore partnering with another organization – like the school district – that would allow the city to offer passes at a reduced price for families that already qualify for other types of services for kids in low income families.
During the call to the public, Toy made the case for lowering the cost of admission – specifically for children during the summer. Toy said she would like to see rates of $1 or $2 for admission. Toy said it is an issue she is passionate about because she remembers going to the public pool with her brother every day during the summer for 50 cents apiece while growing up in Southern California.
“We were there all the time,” Toy said. “Then I moved to Havasu and had multiple children. Three children at $5 a pop for five days a week was unattainable to me.”
