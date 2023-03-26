The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be taking stock of Lake Havasu City’s inventory of sports fields during its meeting next week, after concern was raised recently about the condition those fields are in.
The Parks Board agreed to discuss the topic during its meeting last month, after local resident Justin Wilson brought it up during the call to the public. Wilson, whose kids have played on several local sports teams, said that many of the city’s sports fields are in poor condition and in need of maintenance. Wilson said improvements would not only benefit the kids who play sports in town, he argued that the condition of the fields is preventing Havasu from hosting large youth sports tournaments like they do in Bullhead City and other areas, which would bring a lot of visitors and money into the community. But he said out-of-town teams don’t come to Havasu due to the poor condition of the city’s youth sports facilities.
