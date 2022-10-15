A flood watch for Lake Havasu City was in effect for Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s weekend forecast. The watch remained in effect from noon on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday morning and called for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department’s Program Coordinator Sarah Ross confirmed on Saturday morning that her team decided to push back the date of their annual Fall Fun Fair to the end of the month.
The new date is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 with the fair running from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The location will remain at the Rotary Community Park Ballfields.
“After watching the radar and the uncertainty of the forecast, we have made the decision to move the date for the Fall Fun Fair,” Ross stated in an email to Today’s News-Herald. “We feel it would be more beneficial to the groups than moving it indoors today.”
The fair is expected to draw in a couple thousand of attendees with local nonprofit organizations and businesses providing games and activities.
