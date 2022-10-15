Rescheduled Fall Fun Fair

This year’s Lake Havasu City Parks and Rec Fall Fun Fair has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rotary Community Park Ballfields.

 Courtesy of Sarah Ross

A flood watch for Lake Havasu City was in effect for Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s weekend forecast. The watch remained in effect from noon on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday morning and called for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department’s Program Coordinator Sarah Ross confirmed on Saturday morning that her team decided to push back the date of their annual Fall Fun Fair to the end of the month.

