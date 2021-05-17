Mohave County Parks officials say that a $30,000 budget contingency transfer will be needed to accommodate an expected increase in visitors through the end of the 2021 fiscal year.
Davis Camp lies on the Colorado River near Bullhead City. According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the county-owned park has seen an increase in visitors over the past several years due to an increase in demand for outdoor recreation on the Colorado River. Because of increased use, Latoski says operating expenses for the park have also increased, creating a need for additional funding.
Although county records show a lull in the number of last year’s visitors, possibly due to the coronavirus pandemic, parks administrators are expecting the continuation of an upward trend ongoing since the 2015-16 fiscal year.
During July, identified by county officials as the park’s most profitable month, the park earned about $237,600 throughout FY 2015-16.
In July of last year, the park earned about $469,000, and received about 70,600 visitors.
Now Latoski is requesting $30,000 from Mohave County Parks’ contingency budget, which will maintain outside services, operating supplies and garbage disposal for the next two months, until the start of the next fiscal year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed budgetary transfer at today’s meeting in Kingman.
Renovations were planned for the 70-year-old park in 2018, at which time Latoski proposed a fee increase from $7 to $10 per vehicle, per day. The fee increases were ultimately approved by county officials, and provided $5 million necessary for infrastructure repairs at the location.
