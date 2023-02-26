The Lake Havasu City Parks & Recreation Board will meet on Monday to hear how three major projects in Havasu’s parks have been progressing.
The meeting will kick off with discussion of the Downtown Catalyst Project, but Parks & Recreation Director Mike Keane said not much has changed with that project since the board last met on Jan. 23. Dig Studios spent last year designing the planned park at McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive. Keane said the hope is for Dig Studios to present their final plans – and associated cost estimates – to the City Council at its March 28 meeting.
The board will also discuss the ongoing improvements to the Aquatic Center. Like the Downtown Catalyst, there also isn’t much new with the HVAC project since last month. Comfort Systems USA Southwest took advantage of the annual closure to clean the pool in December to do pretty much all the work it can at this time. The city is still waiting on the permanent HVAC units to arrive – which was expected to take 30 weeks to deliver when the order was originally made.
The board will also discuss the recently completed pickleball court project, installing the final four pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park bringing the total up to 16 courts. The city officially opened the new courts and dedicated the Mike Delaney Pickleball Complex in honor of the local donor whose donation financed the entire cost of the additional four courts.
(0) comments
