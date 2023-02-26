The Lake Havasu City Parks & Recreation Board will meet on Monday to hear how three major projects in Havasu’s parks have been progressing.

The meeting will kick off with discussion of the Downtown Catalyst Project, but Parks & Recreation Director Mike Keane said not much has changed with that project since the board last met on Jan. 23. Dig Studios spent last year designing the planned park at McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive. Keane said the hope is for Dig Studios to present their final plans – and associated cost estimates – to the City Council at its March 28 meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.